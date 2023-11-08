Loki Season 2: Miss Minutes is the scariest villain in the multiverse saga

Other villains in the Multiverse Saga so far are more nefarious in their intentions, with many bent on taking over Earth or other planets in the galaxy for their own selfish ends. For many of them, their goals are simple. The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) wants to create a “perfect” society, no matter how many creatures he kills in the process. Ikaris (Richard Madden) was willing to sacrifice Earth and his friends so that a divine being could be born after the planet’s destruction. Kang and his variants, poised to become the big-bads of the saga, seek to dominate the entire multiverse.

Miss Minutes, on the other hand, is not sympathetic nor do we really know yet what her motivations or intentions are. In Season 2 alone, her loyalties have flipped so much that it’s hard to assess what she really wants. At the beginning of the season, she helps Ravenna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) carry out He Who Remains’ plan to deliver a TVA handbook to Kang Variant Victor Timely. Once this is accomplished, Miss Minutes becomes jealous of Ravonna and Timely’s impending partnership and convinces her to leave him behind. She then reveals that she has romantic feelings for ‘the one who lives’ and hopes that Timely will give her the attention – and body – that he never gave her.

When Timely rejects him and he is sent back to the end of time with Ravonna, he changes his tune and convinces Ravonna to work with him again to gain control of TVA for himself. Miss Minutes shows Ravonna the truth about her relationship with He Who Remains and they connect over the fact that both of them have been betrayed by the earlier version of Kang. This makes sense, and it’s good for them to understand that they shouldn’t be jealous of someone who never appreciated any of them, letting that get in the way of a potentially fruitful partnership. However, in her quest to take over one of the most powerful organizations in the multiverse, Miss Minutes proves that she is as ruthless as her creator is rumored to be.

When they return to TVA, they try to convince General Dox (Kate Dickie) and her loyal Time-Keepers to join their team in exchange for lives on the timeline. Apart from Brad (Rafael Casal), Dox and the other Time-Keepers are firm on their morals. They may not meet face-to-face with Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), but Dox knows they both care about the future of TVA and those across the timeline.

Instead of leaving Dox and the others in their cells, Miss Minutes takes possession of the Gizmo that sits menacingly in the cell with them and activates it. Dox and his crew are slowly crushed by the machine so that we don’t even see what happens. We only hear screams and crushing sounds as the walls created by Gizmo get closer to them. We only see Ravonna and Brad’s grins as they try to look away from the horror while Miss Minutes watches the whole thing with a cold smile on her face as she reveals the pain she caused.

Although many other villains in the Multiverse Saga may be strong and powerful, the vast majority are still human, or at least human-like. Even if it takes a lot of effort to do so, they can still be killed. Miss Minutes is a sentient AI watch created by a version of one of the most dangerous beings in the multiverse that has the ability to write its own code. She may have been deactivated when Ouroboros (Ke Hui Quan) rebooted TVA’s systems to take her out, but that doesn’t mean she’s gone forever.