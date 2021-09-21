Loki, Tom Hiddleston becomes a classic Disney character in this promotional video

Despite the possible delay in the production of Loki 2, fans of the MCU look forward to the second season of the series with confidence Tom Hiddleston. On Disney + we have seen the God of deception struggling with different variations of himself, and now we can see him on stage also in the form of a classic Disney animated character.

As we can see also within the news, in fact, Disney has published on his YouTube channel a new episode of his web series Untold, in this case starring Tom Hiddleston, which tells curiosity and background on Loki. While the actor talks, in a nice and light-hearted tone, about his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, about his relationship with Chris Hemsworthe of the series streaming on Disney +, the images accompanying his speeches show a cartoon version of Tom Hiddleston / Loki in the situations presented in his monologue.

For Tom Hiddleston this promotional video represents the “return” in the role of the God of Deception, after having also dubbed him in the animated series What If …?. Meanwhile, the public is wondering who is stronger between Kang and Thanos, and the second season of Loki could also answer this question, as well as in general the whole Phase 4 of the MCU.

“Can’t wait to get started” assured Tom Hiddleston a while ago talking about the second season of Loki. “I hope season 1 was full of surprises for fans, and I think season 2 will be even more so. “