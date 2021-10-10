Loki, Tom Hiddleston comments on Matt Damon’s performance: “He wants to steal my character”

On Disney + has finally arrived Loki, the series that many Marvel fans have been waiting for, and Tom Hiddleston is back to talk about Matt Damon who stole the role.

During a fun interview with Jimmy Kimmel for the promotion of Loki, recently available on Disney +, Tom Hiddleston was instigated by the presenter to talk about his “rival” Matt Damon. In 2017, in fact, Matt Damon played Loki in a very particular cameo in Thor: Ragnarok, playing the God in a play that mocked the events of the previous film. Damon will return as the fake Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder as well.

The British actor responded with a lot of sympathy, joking about Matt Damon’s cameo: “Loki, as we know, contains multitudes and somehow also contains Matt Damon. But it seems that Matt wants to steal the character from me.”

For his part, Jimmy Kimmel, who has been in a feigned feud with Matt Damon since time immemorial, commented ironically: “Yes, he always takes things that do not belong to him and tries to enter places where he is not welcome”.

So Tom Hiddleston found the perfect revenge for poor Matt Damon: “All I can say is that the next time there is a new Jason Bourne movie, maybe, in another reality, there will be another Jason Bourne who might appear around the corner.”.

A very funny exchange that, surely, Matt Damon himself will have amused too. We know that there will always be one and only Loki, or Tom Hiddleston who is finally back with this new series, available on Disney +, which is already thrilling millions of fans around the world.