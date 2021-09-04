Loki, will Chris Hemsworth voice Throg in the second season?

Now that the first season of Loki is over, it’s time to start thinking about the second season. We have known many variations of the God of Deception and we caught a glimpse of one of Thor in the fifth episode, Throg, which we may review soon.

Thor’s interpreter, Chris Hemsworth, did not appear on the screen in Loki but he dubbed Throg in the original version. This happened in episode 5, set in the chaotic time dump called the void.

The venue was chock full of Marvel Comics Easter Eggs and we could see for a few seconds Throg trapped in a jar trying to escape.

Apparently everything suggests that i Marvel Studios have big plans for Throg. Starting from the fact that it was dubbed by Hemsworth, despite only emitting small grunts of fatigue for less than a few seconds.

According to sources close to the head We Got This Covered, Throg will return in Loki’s second season for a more full-bodied role (voiced once again by Hemsworth), later becoming a regular on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Another clue in this sense could be the admission of a screenwriter who revealed that Throg was supposed to appear in the first episode of Loki, in fact a scene was shot for the first episode showing Loki being beaten by Throg, but it was then cut.

Furthermore, Thor: Love and Thunder it could be the last movie we will see Hemsworth raise Thor’s hammer, but if he will voice Throg could at least continue working in the MCU.

Ultimately, but certainly not to be underestimated, Throg could be very profitable in terms of Disney merchandise, Baby Yoda’s The Mandalorian teaches us.

We just have to wait the second season of Loki to discover if we see Throg again, in the meantime we leave you with our review of the first season of Loki.