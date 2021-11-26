Lokomotiv Moscow Lazio 0-3: Leading building, Biancocelesti qualified

At the RZD Arena, the match valid for the 5th day of group E of the Europa League 2021/2022 between Lokomotiv Moscow and Lazio: summary, scoreboard, result, moviola and live news

At the “RZD Arena”, Lokomotiv Moscow And Lazio they face each other in the match valid for the 5th day of group E ofEuropa League 2021-2022.

Summary Lokomotiv Moscow Lazio 0-3 MOVIOLA

1 ′ The match begins

3 ‘- First shot – the first conclusion of the match and of Lokomotiv, Jedvaj tries his head on a corner kick, out

11 & # 39; – Lazio’s first conclusion – Acerbi tries on corner kick developments, blocks Khudyakov

23 ′ Lazio opportunity – on corner kick developments Basic deflects his head but saves on the Rybus line

28 ′ Substitution in Lokomotiv – Nenakhov comes out, it seems by tactical choice

35 ‘Many interruptions – due to many fouls the game is fragmented and the rhythms are low

44 ′ Felipe Anderson tries – shot by the Brazilian, central, no problem for Khudyakov

45 ‘+1 – The first half ends

52 ′ Lazio protests – the biancocelesti ask for a penalty for a foul by Silyanov

52 ‘Soares Dias recalled to the VAR

52 ‘PENALTY FOOTBALL FOR LAZIO – Dias decides that the foul is there and is punishable with a penalty

55 ‘GOAL OF LAZIO – Immobile makes no mistake from the spot

61 ′ PENALTY FOOTBALL FOR LAZIO – Barinov stops the building in the penalty area

62 ‘GOAL OF LAZIO – goal post, Immobile does not change angle and makes no mistake and signs the personal brace

68 ′ Lazio occasion – Pedro on the counterattack shows up only in front of Khudyakov but his attempt to lob ends out

72 ′ Lazio opportunity – Acerbi on the counterattack in a photocopy action to that of Pedro, he too makes a mistake. Good Khudyakov to deny him the goal

84 ′ Lazio tries to manage the result with possession

86 ′ – GOAL OF LAZIO – on the development of corner kick Pedro after, a nice dribbling, kicks from outside the area and finds the 0-3

90 ‘+ 1- Lazio opportunity – Milinkovic Savic from distance touches the poker but the crossbar denies him the goal

90 ‘+ 4 – The match ends

Player of the match: at the end of the first half REPORT CARDS

Lokomotiv Moscow Lazio 0-3: result and match report

LOKOMOTIV MOSCOW (4-4-2): Khudyakov; Nenakhov, Jedvaj, Murilo, Rybus; Maradishvili, Barinov, Beka Beka; Rybchinskii, Lisakovich, Kamano. Available: Babkin, Borisenko, Chernyy, Khlynov, Pablo, Petrov, Savin, Silyanov, Smolov, Zinovich Coach: Gidsol.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Luis Alberto, Leiva, Basic; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. Available: Reina, Akpa Akpro, Cataldi, Escalante, Lazzari, Milinkovic Savic, Moretti, Moro, Muriqi, Pedro, Radu, Romero. Coach: Sarri.

REFEREE: Soares Dias

WARNINGS: 1 ′ Kamano; 13 ‘Nenakhov; 20 ‘Zaccagni; 35 ‘Luis Alberto; 52 ‘Silyanov; 57 ′ Lucas Leiva; 61 ‘Barinov; 75 ‘Milinkovic Savic; 86 ′ Rybus;

MARKERS: 55 ′ 62 ′ Property; 86 ‘Pedro;