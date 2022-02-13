LOL! A day with GALAXY S22 ULTRA – Andrea Galeazzi

Cars to try, videos to shoot, experiences to do! Today I take you with me during a busy and even a little special day, in the company of the brand new Galaxy S22 Ultra and its perfect S-Pen also .. for autographs!

This is certainly not the full review, which will arrive very shortly by the way, but I can tell you that I have already tried it a lot and have had very good impressions. If you remember S21 Ultra I had named it best cameraphone in my 2021 comparison but it lacked a bit on video shooting. Here, Samsung says it has worked on it and has improved this aspect, so I wanted to try it instead of the usual iPhone for part of the shooting of a test drive. You can also tell how they look to you since it came out just yesterday. Still in the car I got to try the GPS, which proved to have excellent reception and responsiveness.

I also took advantage of a beautiful sunny day to test the 1,750 nits of (peak) screen brightness and even here this S22 Ultra did not disappoint. Always clearly visible.

I cannot yet give you a judgment on autonomy, but as I said at the beginning the review complete will come very soon!