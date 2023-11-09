LoL Devs Lock In More Changes For K’Sante Just Three Patches In After Major Overhaul

The League of Legends developers have introduced more changes to K’Sante, even though the Shuriman tank was heavily overhauled just three patches earlier.

League of Legends has had a tough time balancing lately. Who can blame them? They have over 160 different champions, items, runes, objectives, and more to consider when making changes to the game. Add in the new champions that Riot releases from time to time and it’s easy to see how difficult it can be to balance League of Legends.

This is particularly true when new League champions tend to be quite problematic. With both a casual and professional scene, developers have to make design decisions to appease both player bases. The Shuriman K’Sante tank has had this problem since its release, being incredibly powerful in pro play, but weak in solo queue.

Riot recently made changes to K’Sante in Patch 13.20, giving him a complete rework of his abilities. Unfortunately, those changes have been less than desirable, making him one of the most frustrating champions to match up against. Now the developers are looking to correct those problems by introducing even more changes.

K’Sante gets more changes just 3 patches after major overhaul

K’Sante will receive several changes to his kit in Patch 13.23. With the newest patch, K’Sante will no longer be able to choose Hexflash as one of his runes. Hexflash will now automatically switch to Magical Footwear.

On top of that, K’Sante is receiving several nerfs as his passive scaling is changed to better scale throughout the game. K’Sante’s Q increases her mana cost and reduces her damage, her E’s shield ratio is reduced, and her ult will now grant her less base attack damage. You can read the full list of changes below:

Changes in K’Sante Patch 13.23