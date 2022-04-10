LoL: The interaction hated by all that has been in the game for 8 years and Riot does not know how to eliminate

The clarity of League of Legends is one of the great obsessions of Riot Games and the developer is constantly working on improving the champions and their effects to meet a very high quality standard. The effort has not stopped over the last few years and the truth is that the improvements have been very considerable and there will even be some in the next patch 12.7. However, there is one element that the company still resists and it is the most difficult of all to solve. We talk about the Summoner’s Riftwhich has a design problem hated by the community.

Summoner’s Rift gap that should go away

Although barely noticeable from the perspective of the League of Legends camera, many players already know that Summoner’s Rift is not a flat surface. The main map for normal games and ranked modes has significant slopes in different areas of the jungle and in the river that connects the side streets with the center line. Far from being anecdotal, this element is one of the most problematic for the title since which tricks players by making skill behavior unpredictable.

A player wanted to show to what extent this situation is a problem with a most revealing example of this system. It shows how abilities that seem not to connect do and those that seem to have failed can actually hit.

One of the most revealing examples of the problem of unevenness

Although in the video we have one of the most obvious examples of how the slope of League of Legends can change a game, Gangplank’s barrels are not the only ability affected. Any spell extends its range when cast uphill and there may even be unexplained trajectory changes. A situation that Riot Games has not corrected since the last revision to Summoner’s Rift that took place at the end of 2014 and which the community has constantly complained about for the last eight years.

In fact, players have wondered why they can’t get around to removing this issue. The truth is League of Legends does not have any mechanics that take into account the height at which it is in character, being just an aesthetic addition that brings nothing more than problems to the gameplay. It wouldn’t be an easy update and Riot Games doesn’t seem to be in a rush to revamp the Rift beyond adding new items, though in the long run it would be one of the more welcome quality of life adjustments.

Although it seems incredible, this ability would hit the enemy without problems

Summoner’s Rift design decisions have also left the game without some interesting additions. For example, the community brought up the idea of ​​creating an ability similar to Sivir’s Q (Boomerang Blade) that could be cast by bouncing off the wall. A situation that would be impossible due to some strange design decisions regarding its walls. In the end, it is a situation inherited from the distant past of League of Legendswhen Riot Games did not have a “top” development team nor was the future of the game considered more than a decade away.