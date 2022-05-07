LoL: The most criticized hidden mechanic that Riot does not want to change

Know all the details of League of Legends it is practically impossible. Riot Games has not only created a game with countless systems, but some of them are very difficult to perceive while playing a game if we don’t know exactly what to look for. Although they are not abundant in the game and the amount is decreasing, the hidden mechanics They exist and they can play a very bad trick on us during confrontations. It is a much more common situation than we think and that even affects professional players.

The most problematic hidden mechanic in League of Legends

Epic Monsters in League of Legends are some of the items most prone to these types of hidden mechanics. Not many players know all the abilities that Baron Nashor has and also some aspects of how he works that can be key. The most obvious example was seen in a competitive match, where a pro was unable to secure the big neutral objective for his team when he was caught off guard by a last minute health boost. This circumstance was defined as random by many of his colleagues, when It was actually pretty predictable..

Although most players are unaware, Baron Nashor increases his total health every minute he spends on Summoner’s Rift. Thus, he appears with 12,600 health and adds 180 points each time the second hand returns to zero. That’s just what happened on the play. Admittedly, it’s an unfortunate move because Smite was well used. However, we cannot blame this situation on chance since its operation is programmed in such a way that it takes place every minute change.

In addition to the pros who sided with their partner claiming they didn’t know about this mechanic either, there were many who simply claimed it didn’t make any sense. It was the case of Jankos, who assured that it was one of the stupidest interactions from League of Legends. The truth is that, at least in this case, the result of the match changed. Not only did it allow Baron Nashor’s steal, but it triggered the opposing Jinx’s passive to allow her to get a Pentakill that should never have happened.

Many players think that the health increase should not happen during combat

It doesn’t seem likely that Riot Games will be changing this mechanic anytime soon.. The truth is that he has been in the game for years and has rarely caused problems. However, it doesn’t quite meet many of the developer’s clarity standards. Healing enemies in combat has always been problematic as it’s hard to predict. Even in cases where the rules are set, there is little point in requiring League of Legends players to be more aware of the clock than what may be happening around them.