LoL: The unknown interaction of Nautilus that breaks one of its rules

Nautilus is far from the most popular champion in League of Legends, but this character converted to the support position has some of the biggest curiosities in the game. Hated by the vast majority of players due to his ability to land hooks in ways that we’ve already defined as illegal, the champion has a good handful of interactions that give away a few programming errors and allow us to skip some of the standards of him.

A very strange interaction for Nautilus

The Q (Dredge Line) of Nautilus is cast with the secondary effect of rooting the user. In this way, it remains rooted to the ground as soon as the skill key is pressed without being able to modify its trajectory. So everything is a little easier: the champion can not make spectacular combos or cause confusion. However, this rule that has accompanied him since his arrival in League of Legends falls to the ground when used in combination with the rune Predator.

As we see in the video, for a short time after Predator is activated, the champion if he is able to carry out combinations with his uppercut. In a real game situation this would allow him to momentarily walk through the wall to ult and get to safety immediately. This tool could be very interesting in skirmishes in the bot lane or in fights that we must withdraw immediately.

Riot Games is unlikely to fix this interaction anytime soon, if at all.. The time to carry out the combo could be used by some professional or high MMR player, but it is extremely demanding. In addition, it is a great expense and we can only take advantage of it in very specific situations, so it will probably stay in League of Legends for months or years.