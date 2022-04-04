LoL: Voice chat as a solution to toxicity? This player thinks so, and you will also win more

Those of us who have been playing League of Legends for too many years already remember how complicated it was to implement voice chat in the game. The controversy with the Curse Voice eliminated the possibility of enjoying this tool in the first years of the game, but in the end it fell by its own weight. For a few seasons we already have voice chat, although only for friends within the group.

The power of services like Discord may have stopped playing with voice chat for games with friends, as well as the non-habit of communicating by voice in League of Legends (unlike Valorant, for example). But this is still a sensation, and it is necessary to take a look at the numbers. What would happen if we invited the unknown partners to our Discord?

a statesman’s job

That is why the testimony of MrPraedor, a user of the League of Legends subreddit, who has done a small study of this service. He invited his teammates to discord each game and recorded his experience with LoL voice chat for 229 games of the game. Specifically, it was SoloQs from Diamond 2 to Master rank, one of the highest in the video game. Well, in this sample a total of 325 players chatted with him using this tool, for a total of 40% of the games.

With such a large sample, he began to release several interesting statistics. Obviously, English is the dominant language in this experiment, with only 4 occasions where she was able to speak in her native Finnish and another 6 where people spoke in another to each other. Although perhaps the most relevant data is that she had a 53% victory rate, 3% more than her win rate it’s from the season.

A secret to earn more?

Valorant has voice chat with strangers.

According to him, this is natural, since there are a total of 4 factors that improve performance when playing with voice chat: “Improvements when making calls, in fights and in the macro, improvements when tracking the jungler, possibility of tilting teammates and commenting on the game plan or powerspikes”.

One of the issues that has to come to light when talking about voice chat in League of Legends is toxicity. But what MrPraedor says is just the opposite of what many of us would assume, since considers that there has been less toxicity. For him, there are these factors: “Talking with someone humanizes you and makes you less toxic, there are fewer communication errors and less tilting, as well as toxic people tend to go through voice chat less”.

Will Riot consider putting voice chat in League of Legends identical to Valorant, or would it have issues like in that title? Only time will tell us the answer.