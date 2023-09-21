LoL World Champion Asks Riot to Focus More on Reworks Than More New Champions

On September 14, Briar became the 165th champion added to the League of Legends group of champions. Developers Riot Games regularly add new champions to the roster, but two-time world champion BeryL believes they should focus on reworks.

In an interview on September 15, posted on the Korean site e-focus.co.kr, DRX’s BeryL shared his thoughts on Riot’s strategy regarding champions. The support player believes that developers should focus on reworking champions that need these types of updates, rather than creating new ones.

“What kind of new champion is this if we can’t even get the balance right?” BeryL said, according to a translation. “In my opinion, there are more than 20 champions that need to be remade,” added the 26-year-old.

The post hit Reddit on September 1. 20, where many fans agreed with BeryL’s statement, or at least partially did.

Briar is the newest champion in Summoner’s Rift. Dot Esports Screenshot

“I mean, we already have a lot of champions, the priority should be updating old champions,” says one of the top comments. “Riot needs to rework at least 10 champions next year,” another added. However, many players also think that Riot should focus on delivering mid-scope updates rather than full-scope reworks.

In 2023 three new champions have joined league list: Milio, Naafiri and Briar. That year, six of them also received major gameplay updates, including Rell, Neeko, Yuumi, and Jax. So, it’s pretty clear that Riot has been focusing on tweaking the existing champions on the roster, but it seems like it’s not enough in the eyes of some regular and pro players.

There are many other champion updates scheduled, but they will likely arrive in 2024. Skarner is probably the most anticipated champion rework, which the developers have teased on numerous occasions.

About the Author