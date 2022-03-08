Lola Beltrán: the tormented diva

She was “Lola la grande,” probably the ranchero singer with the most distinctive voice of her generation; In addition to being tall and broad-shouldered, Lucila Beltrán, born in Rosario, Sinaloa, on March 7, 1932, had a unique contralto voice, which allowed her to reach highs and lows with surprising elegance and effectiveness, being considered the same height as Lucha Villa or Lucha Reyes, who also had deep voices, ideal for the ranchera song—a field that was practically dominated by men.

Lola Beltran in concert at the Olympia in Paris, in 1979. (Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

Lola’s particular attraction was that in addition to her imposing presence and that voice we were talking about, the Sinaloan was a woman radiant with charisma, something that immediately made her a favorite with the public, who found in her a unique woman, very peculiar, with a special feeling that sometimes brought her almost to the verge of tears when interpreting songs that were her signature like ‘Cu currú cu cú, Paloma’.

Now, if on stage (from El patio in Mexico City, numerous arenas, theaters and even the Olympia in Paris – where Edith Piaf sang, which Lola liked very much) he was a dazzling figure, outside of them his effort having a balanced and happy life was exhausting; she had insecurities that tormented her, she was fighting alcoholism and she was not happy in love for numerous reasons linked to those same insecurities.

His only marriage, in 1961, was with the actor and bullfighter Alfredo Leal, with whom he had a daughter, María Elena, who made a career as a journalist and news commentator for Televisa. Being both strong-willed —and according to some sources of the time, also drinkers—, they had constant disputes that culminated in the end of the marriage within a decade.

Leal would remarry and always had a good relationship with her daughter, while Lola never remarried and was never known to have a public sentimental relationship again (there are sidelong suspicions that she could have been struggling to suppress a possible bisexuality, but the sources that allude to it could never verify it), in interviews, Lola was hermetic about her sentimental life, and did not let go of anything; although his life was only shared with his daughter, a circle of close friends, his closest musical collaborators and José Quintín, a boy, later a young man, whom he had as an acquaintance and whom he called his son, although he never formally recognized him and this would generate serious problems years later.

Continue reading the story

As an actress, Lola was not a very versatile figure, but she was effective: her stern gesture, her manly voice and tall stature, served her very well to get on the same page with a whole host of fellow artists, such as Antonio Aguilar, Miguel Aceves Mejía and even Emilio “Indio” Fernández, although she could also generate empathy and even tenderness as happened with Libertad Lamarque in the melodrama ‘Canción del alma’, which was performed the same year she became a mother.

Only once did she participate in a telenovela Lola, being the only star of the vernacular who was the protagonist of one, in 1973, in ‘Mi Rival’, which did not do so badly or so well, not so much because of the performances, but because of the the fact that it was practically impossible for the public to understand who would think of putting Lola Beltrán and the eminent Saby Kamalich as mother and daughter, who were almost the same age (they were only between 5 and 7 years apart in age); after this experience, although she had offers to return to the forums, Lola did not accept; her performance tired her and absorbed a lot of her time, where she preferred to continue singing and doing her international tours, although this does not necessarily mean that she departed from TV.

In 1976 she was the host for two months of the program ‘Noches tapatías’, which had a variable cast, and between 1982 and 1984 she was the headline every Tuesday night of ‘El Estudio de Lola Beltrán’, in which the most selection of Mexican music and also gave opportunity to new values.

Very famous was the occasion in which a movie camera —when the newscasts were filmed in theaters— captured María Félix and Lola in a Parisian restaurant after one of the presentations of the Grande, in which both had several drinks, they put on even the comb and made mutual compliments and confidences. Lola was seen as a sensitive and passionate woman, although also vulnerable behind the force she projected.

Things became complicated when on March 24, 1996, Lola died suddenly due to a pulmonary thromboembolism in Mexico City. He was buried with honors almost like royalty in Rosario and a statue of him was erected in his beautiful Mazatlan (there is another in Garibaldi) but from there the problems arose: Lola’s inheritance began to be disputed by her two heirs, María Elena, her biological daughter and José Quintín, whom after years of living together, the communicator (who also went through a phase of being a rock and roll singer) did not know her adoptive brother and filed a legal lawsuit against him.

This dragged on for years, being a real scandal; Queta Jiménez, “La prieta linda”, Ángela Aguilar’s aunt and Lola’s intimate, defended José Quintín tooth and nail, generating tensions between one side and the other, until August 24, 2005, when a superior court granted in parts equal, by means of an amparo trial, the substantial inheritance of the singer to both.

Since then, the relationship between the two has been ostensibly cordial, something that María Elena Leal confirmed at the funeral of Flor Silvestre’s sister, who was so close to her mother.

“Yes, we have no problem. José Quintín makes his life, and I make mine. I would be incapable of expressing any negative feelings towards him under any circumstances, aside from the fact that we spent a lot of time together (when he was a child) and we have many things and many memories, the vast majority of which I say honestly, extremely favorable and positive and good. José Quintín has 50 percent (of Lola’s fortune) and I have 50 percent, and that’s how the agreement has been in court for a long time.

All this is naturally Leal Beltrán’s version, since José Quintín has not spoken publicly about the matter for years, but the version held by Lola’s friends, who support one side or the other, is that the relationship between the singer’s children it is forced, something that would add to her many torments and break her heart if she could see it now that she would be turning 90.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: The incredible transformation of Adrián Uribe to look like an old man