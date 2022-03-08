Lola Beltrán would be 90 years old: Who got the legacy of the regional singer?

Maria Lucilla Beltran Ruizbetter known as Lola Beltranwas a Mexican actress and singer from the Golden Cinema era who was born on March 7, 1932. This Monday, the Sinaloan would be 90 years old, so here we remember who kept her inheritance after her death.

How did Lola Beltrán die?

The famous Mexican actress, who married the bullfighter Alfredo Leal Kuridied on March 24, 1996 at the age of 64 in Mexico City due to pulmonary thromboembolism.

However, she was buried in her native Sinaloa in a luxurious tomb inside the rosary churchwhere a statue was made in his honor.

After her death, there was much speculation about who would keep her inheritance, since the actress had a daughter with Loyal Kuriwho do I call Maria Elena Lealbut later adopted his son Joseph Quintin.

What happened to the inheritance of the Golden Film actress?

After his death, the children of Lola the GreatMaría Elena and José Quintín, had a legal battle to obtain the parts of the inheritance that belonged to them, since the latter was not recognized as the legitimate son of the actress.

However, after almost 10 years of fighting because he was considered a son of the Sinaloan singer, the August 11, 2005José Quintín Enríquez Beltrán, managed to obtain half of the inheritance left by his mother, that is, the fifty%.

In the end, both brothers managed to inherit half of the assets that the regional singer left when she died. Currently, they both live their lives and settled their problems after receiving equal shares of the inheritance.

In an interview for TV Azteca, María Elena revealed that she and her brother have a good relationship, as she explained that they both have many memories together with their mother. Furthermore, she added that she would be unable to have any kind of negative feelings against her brother.

“We have many things and many memories for the most part. I say that honestly, extremely favorable, positive and good. José Quintín has 50 percent and I have 50 percent, “said the daughter of the deceased actress.

