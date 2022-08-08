Lola Dewaere reveals her weight loss in a “very short” skirt (PHOTO)
Actress Lola Dewaere is not lacking in humor. She proves it once again with a photo of her weight loss and a comment of which she has the secret.
The holidays are over for the actress Lola Dewaere, who had chosen Mexico and its heavenly beaches for a well-deserved break. The daughter of the unforgettable Patrick Dewaere flew away with her ex-companion, to whom she remained very close. “11 years ago, we made a promise to return to Mexico both even if we were no longer together…“, had told the 42-year-old actress on her Instagram account followed by more than 40,400 subscribers about her best friend. And during her stay, the actress shared moments of madness but also summer outfits which earned her irritating remarks about her cleavage.
A new shape
Lola Dewaere was also angry at these comments. “STOP CP jokes and beaufs on the chest! I can’t take it anymore. Two is fine. Three, hello damage. It’s good, we understood Mich-Mich!”, she wrote. And rather than being more discreet, she has multiplied the posts and the provocations. She thus responded with sarcasm to the sometimes derogatory remarks of certain Internet users. “To make you happy I leave you, the sea, the white sand, the sun…and my cellulite. I love you haters”, posted the interpreter of Raphaëlle, the cop all fired up, fromAstrid and Raphaëlle, the France 2 series. Back in France, Lola Dewaere unveiled her new body.
“A little less weight and hop it takes for Gigi Hadid!
“Yes. I dared to go short. Very short. So I couldn’t sit in the restaurant. I advise against it. A little less weight and hop it takes itself for Gigi Hadid ! Nimp”commented Lola Dewaerewho has decided to take a break until Tuesday August 9 before starting filming for season 4 ofAstrid and Raphaëlle. The most atypical and endearing duo of investigators on the small screen will return on August 26 to France 2 for a particularly moving third season.