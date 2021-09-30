LOLAVIE, JENNIFER ANISTON’S HAIRCARE • MVC Magazine

2021 is definitely the golden year of beauty entrepreneurship. Not a month goes by without the announcement of a new beauty line launched by a star. The latest in the series is Jennifer Aniston. After his experience with Vital Protein collagen supplements, now she too launches herself in the more strictly bodycare and haircare fields. The 52-year-old star announced the arrival of LolaVie on Instagram last weekend.

A name with a secret meaning, LolaVie for Jennifer Aniston is of enormous value. A perfect spray both as a detangler and as a thermal protector, a brand: naturally derived, without parabens, silicones, sulphates and gluten free.

And if it is true that by now there is no celebrity who has not produced her beauty line, LolaVie has an edge. And Jennifer Aniston’s hair is the perfect testimonial, with its shine and healthy look.

The Friends actress also has extensive experience in the beauty field ranging from having been Aveeno Ambassador for years, to co-founding the haircare brand Living Proof. Without forgetting his experience in the world of fragrances with the launch, in 2010, of the perfume LolaVie.