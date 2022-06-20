Lolita Cortés criticizes Itatí Cantoral for her Mañanitas a la Virgen: “Lady, you don’t sing” | News from Mexico

MEXICO.- The iron judge, Lolita Cortés, recalled the iconic presentation of Itatí Cantoral when interpreting “La Mañanitas” to the Virgin of Guadalupe in 2016, the moment caused public ridicule and to this day it is a viral meme that resurfaces every so often on networks.

With the harsh honesty that characterizes her, Cortés criticized the actress and even generated controversy for her comments against her, which many found ruthless. It was in a video of Miss Velvetine, a drag character, that the musical theater singer talked about different topics, among them, “La Mañanitas” by Cantoral.









Velvetine showed her various personalities performing songs for her to give her opinion and ask the public “not to vote for them”. After directing strong words at Fergie for interpreting the American national anthem sensually and to Gabriel Soto for his well-known presentation in Today; It was the turn to talk about the actress.

Ma’am, with all due respect… you don’t sing either, you’ve never sung. I don’t care if you’ve done a musical comedy or not… ma’am, don’t do it again”, were the words with which she asked that the public no longer vote for her.

Cortés’s comment has generated controversy on networks, since, although many agree that Cantoral’s presentation it was disastrous They think that it was an isolated incident, since the actress boasts of an extensive career in which she has participated prominently in musical theater.