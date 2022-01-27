Lollipop Chainsaw and Shadows of the Damned could return, for an indiscretion – Nerd4.life

Lollipop Chainsaw And Shadows of the Damned are among the projects currently in development inside Grasshopper Manufacture. More precisely, Suda51’s studio is working on five titles and two relate to the aforementioned games, dating back to the PS3 / Xbox 360 era. At least that’s what a new indiscretion wants, according to which, after the acquisition of the studio, NetEase would begin to recover the copyrights of various franchises, to allow Suda and his people to return to work on them.

The indiscretion does not clarify whether we are talking about new chapters or versions remastered. We imagine that the latter are more likely, also by virtue of a previous rumor, always from the same source, which spoke precisely of the arrival of a remastered edition of Lollipop Chainsaw.

Between the two, the game starring Juliet Starling it is the one that achieved the most success, but never received a sequel. Shadows of the Damned obtained less consensus from the public (in the week of launch it sold just under 35,000 units between the US and Japan), but it can still count on a large group of admirers for its crazy content and hellish setting.