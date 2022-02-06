Lollobrigida and sumptuous mixed relay, curling 10, good Fischnaller – OA Sport

ITALIAN OLYMPICS REPORT CARDS SATURDAY 5 FEBRUARY

Giovanni Bresadola (ski jump), 7: hit the qualification with a brilliant 21st place. Tomorrow the goal will be to repeat itself and reach the second heat, which is among the top 30.

Stefania Constantini-Amos Mosaner (curling), 10: phenomenal. They beat modest Australia with some worries, then they also beat the world champions of Great Britain. The harmony and understanding grow day by day. Six out of six wins, qualification for the semifinal reached with three rounds to spare. And, in our opinion, that’s not all: everything is possible. Curling is one of the four sports in which Italy has never been on the podium at the Olympics (the others are ski jumping, freestyle and ice hockey): at this point we don’t want to stop dreaming.

Blue cross-country skis, 2: purely decoubertinian participation. Martina Di Centa, Anna Comarella, Cristina Pittin and Caterina Ganz all finished outside the top30 and more than 5 minutes from the winner. There is little to add: it is late at night and there is not the slightest glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

Francesca Lollobrigida (speed skating), 9: she had entered the 3000 meters race with the second time of the year and brings home a silver that could be predicted, but it was not at all obvious. In the most important moment of her career, the Roman did not tremble. And now you can try again in the 1500s and, above all, in the beloved mass start. Lighter than her head after the laurel already in the safe, who knows that she might not even attack the gold.

Lisa Vittozzi (biathlon), 8.5: the best, by far, of the blue quartet in the mixed relay. She finds a very important 5/5 in the shooting range that has created so many fears in the course of the season. She shows a truly superlative step on skis. If she has gone wild, then she could really turn around and give her some pleasant surprises.

Dorothea Wierer (biathlon), 7: solid at the shooting range, not irresistible in the cross-country skiing component. Historically he does not like the wind, but here in China he will have to live with it.

Thomas Bormolini and Lukas Hofer (biathlon), 5: Italy dreams of a medal for half the race, but the two men’s fractions are decidedly subdued, in particular due to too much imprecision at the shooting range which also leads to two penalty laps. Some regrets for leaving Dominik Windisch on the bench.

Jessica Malsiner (ski jumping), 6: reaches the minimum target of the second heat and closes 29th. A sufficient Olympics, without treble.

Italy mixed relay (short track), 9: never a podium in this World Cup season in this specialty, the medal came at the right time. Pietro Sighel impressed in the final stage: if he puts this brilliance also in the individual races… Excellent signals also from Arianna Fontana and Martina Valcepina in view of the 500 meters. This discipline really never betrays.

Dominik Fischnaller (toboggan), 7.5: he is third and in full swing for a medal, but the feeling is that he could have done even better with the racing car available. The tricolor sleds are in fact very fast and it is no coincidence, because historically they adapt very well to low temperatures. However, it was not easy to get on the track after the troubled eve that saw cousin Kevin Fischnaller raise the white flag against Covid. Tomorrow two more solid heats will be needed to erase the memory of those 2 thousandths that 4 years ago deprived him of the podium.

Leon Felderer (toboggan), 6.5: twelfth halfway through the race, with the top 10 not far away. Definitely an interesting debut for the new name of the Italian sled.

Photo: Lapresse