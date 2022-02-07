Lollobrigida sixth. Wust triumphs with the Olympic record – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

10.53: Thanks for joining us, that’s all for today. Appointment at the next Olympic speed skating tests. Good day!

10.52: A hint of disappointment for Francesca Lollobrigida who broke down a couple of times and failed to start in a devastating way as often happens in this specialty. She finished sixth less than half a second behind third place

10.50: Gold therefore for Holland with Irene Wust who also set the Olympic record, silver for Japan with Miho Takagi, bronze for Holland with Antoinette De Jong

10.49: It’s gold for Holland with Irene Wust but Miho Takagi goes to take the silver 44 cents from the head. She was the number one favorite but the Dutchman made the difference from the middle of the race onwards. Seventh was the Russian Golubeva at 2 ″ 02 behind Lollobrigida

10.44: Disappointing performance by both the American Bowe who is eighth at 2 “53 from Wust, and by the Norwegian Wiklund, tenth at 3” 18. Now the last battery with the Russian Golubeva and the Japanese M. Takagi

10.40: Nothing to do for Francesca Lollobrigida who failed to make the difference in the final and finished in fifth place at 1 ″ 92 from Wust. Better than her was the Japanese Sato who is third at 1 ″ 64 from the head. Now the Norwegian Wiklund and the American Bowe

10.39: At 700 meters Lollobrigida is 96 cents late

10.35: What proof of the Dutch Irene Wust who goes clearly to the lead with 1’53 ″ 28, a new Olympic record! Important advantage, 1 ″ 54 over the teammate. Seventh place for the Canadian Blondin, at 3 ″ 21. Wust will be very hard for everyone to beat, starting with Francesca Lollobrigida who is on track now with the Japanese Sato

10.31: The Dutch De Jong is first by a whisker, with 15 cents ahead of her teammate. You suffered in the last lap De Jong. Morozova is placed in sixth place 2 ″ 03 from the head. Now Dutch Wust and Canadian Blondin

10.27: The Japanese Nana Takagi has to settle for second place at 37 cents of Groenewoud, the Chinese Han is fourth at 1 ″ 11 from the head. Now the Dutch De Jong and the Kazakh Morozova

10.24: The Dutch Groenewoud keeps the advantage and closes with the new reference time: 1’54 “97, the Chinese Yi enters third position at 2” 09 from the Dutch. Now the Japanese N. Takagi and the Han Chinese

10.19: This is the provisional ranking when the last 14 athletes are missing:

1 7 I ROC LALENKOVA Evgeniia 1: 55.74 0.00

2 4 O BLR SLOEVA Ekaterina 1: 58.41 +2.67

3 6 O CHN ADAKE Ahenaer 1: 58.59 +2.85

4 7 O KAZ AIDOVA Yekaterina 1: 59.01 +3.27

5 8 O POL CZERWONKA Natalia 1: 59.03 +3.29

10.14: Soon the start of the eighth battery with the Dutch Groenewoud and the Chinese Yi

10.00: Now the break for the making of the ice. On the way back, the Dutch Groenewoud and the Chinese Yi

9.58: The two athletes in the race progressively lose their luster. The Polish Czerwonka is in fifth place at 3 “29, the Czech Zdrahalova is seventh at 3” 80

9.54: Splendid second part of the race for the Russian Lalenkova who is first with 1’55 “74, it could already be a reference first time, the Kazakh Aidova is fourth at 3” 27. Now the Czech Zdrahalova and the Polish Czerwonka

9.50: Great final of the Chinese Adake who enters second place at 19 cents from the head, the Canadian Pearman collapses in the final who is sixth at 1 ″ 48 from the top. Now the Russian Lalenkova and the Kazakh Aidova

9.46: The American Kilburg is placed in second place 7 tenths from the head, fourth place for the Belarusian Zuyeva at 1 ″ 41 from her companion Sloeva. Now Perarman (Canada) and Adake (China)

9.43: The Belarusian Sloeva sets the new best time, 1’58 ″ 41, second place for the Russian Sokhryakova at 1 ″ 17 from the top. Now Kilburg (Usa) and Zuyeva (Blr)

9.39: Grand final for the German Uhrig who closes with a time of 2’00 ″ 20 and goes to the lead, fourth place for the Norwegian Haugen at 1 ″ 37 from the head. Now the Russian Sokhryakova and the Belarusian Sloeva

9.36: The Belgian Tas wins the second battery with 2’03 “39 and enters third place, fourth the Polish Czyszczon who closes with a modest 2’05” 64

9.32: The Taipei representative Huang sets the best time with 2’00 ″ 87, the British Smeding closes at 31 cents. Now Tas (Belgium) and Czyszczon

9.26: There are 30 athletes at the start, in the first of the 15 series the British Smeding and the representative of Taipei Huang will be at the start

9.22: Among the big favorites also the Japanese Ayano Sato, Miho Takagi and Nao Kodaira or the American Brittany Bowe.

9.18: The opponents will be very strong. Special attention was paid to the Dutch clan: Groenewoud, De Jong and Wust

9.15: The wait in Italy is all for Francesca Lollobrigida. The condition is optimal, given the silver won in the 3000 meters: the blue will attempt a new assault on the podium with many quality opponents to beat

9.11: The women’s 1500 meters will be on stage on the ice oval of the Chinese capital and emotions will certainly not be lacking.

9.07: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the third day of competitions reserved for speed skating in these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE of the third day of competitions reserved for speed skating in these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. They will be on stage on the ice oval of the Chinese capital the women's 1500 meters and emotions will certainly not be lacking.

Francesca Lollobrigida will be the Italian protagonist of this test. The blue, silver in the 3000 meters, gave remarkable emotions in his first outing at Cinque Cerchi. The second place in the distance mentioned was the demonstration of an athlete in full physical and mental maturation.

The “Lollo” will try again, but the opponents will be very strong. Particularly observed the clan of the Netherlands, without forgetting what the Japanese could do Ayano Sato, Miho Takagi and Nao Kodaira or the American Brittany Bowe.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the third day of competitions reserved for speed skating in these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: news in real time and constant updates. It starts at 09.30 Italian. Have fun!

Photo: LaPresse