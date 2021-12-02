Lombard health care between community houses and a network of general practitioners. “But there is no staff”

Stronger role for general practitioners and strengthening of the network in the area. This is the heart of the healthcare reform approved yesterday by the Lombardy Region: “Lombard healthcare was and is a healthcare of excellence. Covid has exposed some weaknesses, especially on the territory and on proximity care. We want to intervene and improve right there ”, said Letizia Moratti, vice president of Lombardy and councilor for welfare, in an interview with Corriere della Sera the day after the finish line.

The stated goal is to create a structure of outpatient specialists, family doctors and pediatricians, to guarantee citizens an efficient health care that leads to less pressure on hospitals, with the elimination of waiting lists. Immediately after the approval of the law in the Regional Council, Moratti wrote on Facebook that the law, “of national and international scope”, was passed “respecting the inspiring principles of the PNRR, the first Italian Region to do so”. But what does the Lombard reform contain in detail?

Numbers are important. According to the figures provided by Letizia Moratti, the law provides for the construction of “203 new homes and 60 community hospitals: to date 115 and 53 are planned, with an investment of 488 million out of the total of billion and 200 million euros assigned to the Lombardy in phase one of the Plan. The technical and economic feasibility projects for the buildings of the regional health system will be completed by December. With this acceleration, as soon as resources are allocated by the ministry, 40 per cent of community homes and hospitals will be built by 2022. Another 30 per cent in 2023… ”.

“The Community House – reads the PNRR – will be a physical structure in which a multidisciplinary team of general practitioners, pediatricians of free choice, specialist doctors, community nurses, other health professionals (speech therapists, physiotherapists, dieticians, rehabilitation technicians and so on, ed) and can also host social workers “. In the wake of the provisions of the PNRR, the hospital as we know it today will become the place in charge of treating serious illness or surgery: as regards short hospitalizations and patients with low intensity of care, the community hospital will be contacted.

Furthermore, according to the Lombard reform, the management of the community houses can be entrusted to general practitioners, even in a cooperative. The competences between Ats, Asst, department and general management will then be better distinguished. “To implement the PNNR and ensure that the necessary doctors are in the community houses, a different organization is desirable. We talked about it with Minister Speranza. We hope that these requests will be met ”, the vice president of Lombardy and councilor for Welfare told Corriere again.

“The one approved yesterday is a law that will allow us to better meet the health needs of our citizens, the result of great listening and broad sharing”, declared today the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, during the presentation press conference of the Lombard health system reform law, approved yesterday by the regional council, which was also attended by the vice president and councilor for welfare, Letizia Moratti and the law’s rapporteur, Emanuele Monti, president of the health council commission. “Thanks to this great commitment – concluded the president – and to the appropriations of the NRP, it will finally be possible that change of pace towards a true personalized assistance for Lombard patients”.

Yesterday, after the approval of the reform, Monti had wished: “We want to put family doctors in the conditions of being able to offer a more effective treatment inspired by the models of Northern European countries that have a similar geographic and demographic conformation. to the Lombard one “.

But, say the doctors themselves, the blanket risks being short: “We welcome the reform, the text indicates important objectives, even if it does not solve some critical issues such as that concerning human resources. The problem involves us doctors, constantly decreasing due to retirement and lack of spare parts, but also nurses. Administrative staff is no exception, despite the fact that it constitutes a more available working category ”, underlines to the HuffPost Guido Marinoni, president of the Order of Doctors of Bergamo.

“The new law has the essential and fundamental objective of strengthening the presence of medicine in the area, but a framework regulation is not enough to deal with some aspects”, says Marinoni, “hospitals and community homes must be populated. Usually we start with human resources and then create the structures, if we do the opposite we risk not returning. The offices of general practitioners cannot be emptied: the category must be able to carry out part of its activity in community homes, some studies may also be transferred to these structures but there is a need, also recognized by the Region, to maintain a territorial network in in its own right “.

The lack of human resources – underlines the president of the Bergamo Medical Association – is closely linked to the turnover problem: the regional course for general medicine does not attract new graduates, who prefer hospital specialties such as cardiology, gynecology, anesthesia, whose scholarships are more profitable. “We are talking about 1,800 against 800 euros – says Marinoni – just think that last year in Bergano, out of 32 free places to start the three-year course in general medicine, only 19 were covered. Children are scarcely encouraged because, from their point of view , on the job market the profession of general practitioner is not competitive with respect to what a doctor can earn by carrying out other activities. The activity of general practitioner is seen as a burdensome commitment with reduced outlets, we must make it attractive for young people again ”.