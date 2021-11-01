Lombard health, the Ats are useless bodies: give us back the ASL! /2

Here the first episode on the Lombard health reform

Articles 5, 6 and 7 define tasks and relationships between the region, Ats and Asst. “Among the specificities not found in other regional systems is the complete one segregation of duties of programming, accreditation, purchase and control by Ats, from those of provision of services, assigned to Asst, in turn consisting of two hospital poles and territory ”, notes Agenas.

My assessment is that it is even worse than this: the role of the health department is limited to the political address, and the welfare directorate general (today incredibly under staff) manages the general programming: they are roles insufficient to be a head and a propulsive thinking engine, with an overall vision. Thus they are almost useless entities that delegate their tasks to the (alas plural) Ats.

Accreditation is a fundamental lever of the government, very badly placed, deliberately: who discusses with the CEO of a large private company which departments and how many beds? A person with shoulders at least as broad as his own and who has the regional balance of needs in his head: the commissioner with his trusted members of the general management, I would say. Certainly not (with all due respect) the director of an Ats which is responsible for knowing the needs only of its territory. The risk is too high that the private individual can do what he wants (legitimately if it is allowed; the fault lies with those who allow it) and then go from Ats to to bargain the money that the Region will pay.

Furthermore, the bargaining with public and private must be transparent and starting from the volumes of services provided pathology by pathology (which must be indicated by the Region according to the health needs of the population), do not define only expenditure ceilings, i.e. packages of money (if you do not go beyond the ceiling, more or less you can do what you want). The fragmentation of the plant governance leads to one fraying of the chain of command and an uncoordinated response by system providers to the health needs of the population.

A single Ats or at most two. There are eight left, a hut.

You don’t need Agenas’s opinion or even study the excellent report by prof. Remuzzi, one of the wise men appointed by Fontana to review the law, to understand what all Lombards understood during Covid: the Ats as set up are useless entities, empty boxes, whose main fault is being eight. Each has its own way. Each must communicate with the region, with the other Ats, with its Asst, with the private individual, with its Ircss, with the control agency, etc. At best it is a communicating body. And often communicates badly, late or not communicating at all.

The most significant example is in the reporting and money transfers between Ats and Ats, a true one internal bureaucratic delusion when, as often happens, a person from an Ats receives a health benefit from a provider of another Ats. Huge amounts of money are whirling around that no budget councilor would be able to report. With Covid, the Ats have shown that not knowing how to do – one example above all, tracking; from not knowing how to coordinate – for example, the relationship between parents, pediatricians and the school for the management of Covid and quarantines worked well almost only if Ats was bypassed and the other actors organized themselves.

Eight Ats are disorienting for the citizen, without his knowledge. Whenever you happen to go to a counter for anything and hear that “it is done differently than you knew”, it depends on the fact that each Ats is completely autonomous and we have eight regional health systems in Lombardy. There are no fences or customs that mark the boundary between one Ats and another: the citizen feels stupid, but understanding is impossible. At the limit, given the complexity of Milan, two Ats could make sense, one dedicated to the metropolitan city and a large fort, filled with professionalism and with clear duties for the rest of the Region. Politics, dealing with the territory in a territorial way, cannot say that it is necessary to reduce the Ats and make one or two large, efficient, powerful, well connected and with clear roles. The nodes must become connections.

Agenas: “The dispersion of control activities (at the head of the eight Ats) and the absence of a strong central control unit (despite the regional Control Agency) lead to the emergence of inhomogeneity the quality of the offer on the territory “. The Agency of the Ministry of Health proposes to the deaf and self-referential Lombardy a harmonization: “to improve the integration between the actors of the system and to clearly redefine the roles and competences through a revision institutional structure, mainly characterized by the establishment of a single Ats, to replace the current eight “.

The Ats are useless entities that stand between the regions and the Asst. The twenty-seven Asst, that is, where everything happens. The ASST together with the private sector offer citizens health services. They are divided into two sectors: hospital pole And territory pole. This is the most serious mistake of the Maroni government in Lombardy, which contributed to the desertification of local medicine. The only way in which hospital and territory have equal dignity, being equally important but one far more expensive than the other, would be to make a plasterboard wall and separate the two offices, to have a general manager in each one; better yet two different offices in two different buildings with two different names. Agency of hospital medicine and local medicine agency (give us back the ASL!). Each director would have his own telephone to speak to the Ats unica, which coordinates the work of the hospital and local agencies, giving unique rules and inputs.

The Agenas hearings (has anyone in Lombardy followed?), On this, suggest to institutionalize a distinction between hospital and territorial center in terms of budget and assigned staff.