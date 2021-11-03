Lombardia, contract for 50 new “Caravaggio” trains with Hitachi Rail

Ferrovienord and Hitachi Rail Sts spa signed, by virtue of a 2018 agreement, the third application contract for the supply of 50 high-capacity “Caravaggio” trains for the regional railway service for an amount of 451,850,000 euros.



There are 40 trains with a long configuration (5 cars) and 10 with a short configuration (4 cars).



Thanks to previous contracts, an additional 55 high-capacity trains had already been ordered: 30 short-configuration (21 already delivered and in operation), 20 long-configuration (start of deliveries in December 2021) as well as 5 “Rock” (all in operation) . The delivery of the trains purchased under this contract is expected from October 2022 to October 2024. The vehicles will be built at the Hitachi Rail plants in Naples and Reggio Calabria.

The signing of this third contract, explains a note, is part of the Lombardy Region’s train fleet renewal program which provides for a total of 222 new trains for a total budget of 1.958 billion



: 1.607 billion of the program approved in 2017 and updated in 2019 (176 trains, of which 105 are high-capacity) plus 351 million added with the resolution of March 17, 2021



, with which it was decided to purchase another 46 convoys, 26 high-capacity “Caravaggio” trains (10 airports for Malpensa with a long configuration and 16 airports for Bergamo with a short configuration) and



20 medium capacity «Donizetti» (application contract signed in March 2021).