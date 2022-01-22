Lombardy establishes the free basic psychologist

On January 18, 2022, the Lombardy Regional Council has approved unanimously the motion regarding the inclusion of the figure of basic psychologist, for all citizens, free of charge. An important choice that Lombardy has taken by moving “alone”, given the news of the rejection of the Mental Health Bonus of 50 million euros contained in the 2022 Budget Law. The Government has in fact avoided inserting a Bonus that would have helped economically those who decide to turn to a professional figure. Then, following the model introduced by the Campania Region as early as 2020, Lombardy has taken a first important step to make psychological support a public health service. It is now the regional council that must establish how and in what way to insert the figure of the basic psychologist for all citizens in search of support. The motion n. 682 commits the governor Attilio Fontana and the council to launch “Trials for the introduction of the psychologist of primary care in the services offered by accredited public and private providers as well as in territorial medicine teams”. On a practical level, the service should start from the Community Houses (i.e. hospitals and local health facilities), on a daily basis, for anyone and totally free. There are still some points to be defined in more detail; for now, however, in order to be entitled to a general practitioner, it seems that the same criteria envisaged for the general practitioner will be used.

Mental health is essential and has been talked about for a long time, even more so since the pandemic has made clear the importance of support in this sense. This is why the action of the Lombardy region is a good omen, seen and considered i inconvenience more and more evident, increased during the pandemic period. A recent study by the Department of Biomedical Sciences of Humanitas University, has in fact demonstrated how much the COVID-19 pandemic has had consequences significant on the psychological and emotional sphere of individuals. Damaged interpersonal relationships, taking anxiolytics, sleeping pills, antidepressants … of the 2,400 people sampled for the study, 20 percent reported symptoms clinically attributable to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and 28 percent complained of symptoms obsessive-compulsive. In motion no. 682 approved in Lombardy, other worrying data are reported: such as suicide attempts and self-harm by young people between 12 and 18 years, increased by 30 percent compared to the pre-pandemic situation. Not to mention the increasingly widespread eating disorders, substance use and abuse and other additive behaviors.

Lombardy is not the only region to have “acted on its own”. As mentioned above, Campania was the first, almost two years ago, to understand the importance of preserving the mental health of citizens. The regional law n.35 for the activation of the “basic psychology service” (of 2020) had however been blocked from an appeal by the Government, and, at the end of December 2021, the Constitutional Court finally gave the go ahead to the law. It is therefore now foreseen the presence of a psychologist alongside general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice in each local health authority in Campania. Campania has already reaped the fruits of this important choice for the well-being of citizens, becoming a template to follow for other Italian regions. It is no coincidence that Campania is mentioned in the document recently approved in Lombardy, but not only. Also in Lazio they are moving to take measures after the rejection of the Mental Health Bonus: a fund has recently been set up by 2.5 million euros intended for the mental health of young people and people most in need. In addition to the regions, many citizens have also begun to mobilize, outraged by the choice of the government. Not surprisingly, the online petition on change.org to revive the Mental Health Bonus is having a lot of success, with now more than 300 thousand signatures destined to increase.

[di Francesca Naima]