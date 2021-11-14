Lombardy, flight to the other side of the world: 19 thousand emigrants in one year – Chronicle

Milan, November 14, 2021 – There is a Lombardy which continues to grow far from national borders. While the resident population in the region has fallen below the threshold of ten million, the opposite happens in the world. In the year of Covid, the exodus of Lombards abroad only slowed down (-2,534) compared to the previous twelve months – as in all regions – due to the mobility restrictions adopted due to the pandemic. The 19,402 departures in 2020 however represent the highest figure recorded in Italy both in absolute terms and in terms of incidence (17.7%) of the national total (109,528), down for the first time since 2014 due to the coronavirus. Lombardy with 561,206 citizens is the second region after Sicily with the most members in the AIRE, the Registry of Italians residing abroad.

To certify it is the Report of Italians in the world 2021 of the Migrantes Foundation, which for years has been monitoring the “flight” of those who take up roots and residence outside the country and communicate it by registering with Aire. The numbers reveal a continuous growth of the exodus of Italians: in the last year the increase was 3%, from 2019 by 6%, in the five-year period by 13.6%. Since 2006, the first edition of the Report for Italians in the world, it has reached 82%, to the extent that “the only Italy that is growing is abroad”.

In this context, Lombardy acts as an accelerator for a phenomenon of even greater proportions given that the “submerged”, the number of residents who do not register in Aire, is unknown. If Sicily is the first region for enrollments (798 thousand), Lombardy – second with 561,206 (293,915 men and 267,291 women), 5.6% of the resident population in the region as of 1 January 2021 (9,966,963) – is that which in the last year has given more impetus to the exodus with 19,402 departures: 10,649 men and 8,753 women. Of the 561,206 Lombards abroad, 155,916 come from Milan and its province, the most represented. Followed by Bergamo (62,874) and Varese (62,606). Lodi with 6,094 citizens in the world is the least present.

Switzerland with 106,264 Lombard residents it leads the ranking of countries where regional emigration is strongest (18.9% of the total). Followed by the United Kingdom (67,692 present, 12.1%) and the two main nations of South America: Argentina with 61,944 residents and an incidence of 11% and Brazil with 56,720, 10.1%. Among the top ten destinations are France, Germany and Spain in Europe and the United States and Uruguay among the non-EU states. Tenth, Belgium.







