Lombardy. Here is the new health reform in the text approved by the Commission and now being finalized by the Regional Council

Among the changes made to the text of the Executive there is the provision of rewarding and penalizing mechanisms as a tool to encourage public and private providers to pursue quality, appropriateness and governance of waiting times. The Center for the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases and the Representative Committee of the Health Professions are born, which will express an obligatory opinion on the proposed regional socio-health plan and the consequent programmatic guidelines. THE TEXT

03 NOV – Despite the controversy, the role of the private sector in the Lombard health reform remains strong. Even after the changes made by the Health Commission, which dismissed the text on 27 October last. The provision will be discussed in the Council Chamber starting from 10 November. The final go-ahead is expected by November. And the oppositions have already promised a battle for the modification of a provision which, in their opinion, changes little compared to the previous law and structure of the regional health service.

In the meantime, however, rules have arrived from the commission more stringent for public and private providers, providing in Article 5 (letter l of paragraph 7) that the Region, in addition to establishing “the volumes and types of health and social health services, inpatient and outpatient public and private offices, according to a correct integration relationship ensuring the definition of territorial budgets to the health protection agencies and reserving a quota for the latter to be allocated in relation to the specific needs of the territory of competence for local bargaining with the subjects providers “, must decide for all public and private providers” the rates of services and the rewarding and penalizing mechanisms on their enhancement, aimed at pursuing quality, appropriateness and managing waiting times “.

Consolidation is then necessary for the commission relations with the professional health orders. For this purpose, in art. 18, paragraph 1-bis is introduced, which provides for the establishment, as a consultation and support body for regional planning acts, of a Committee representing the health professions which includes representatives of the Region, of the orders and colleges of the health professions. The Committee will issue a mandatory opinion on the proposed regional health and social plan and the consequent policy guidelines.

Also envisaged, in article 10 dedicated to primary care (paragraph 11ter) that the primary care steering committee, composed of executives of the general direction of Welfare, with coordination functions, and representatives of local medicine, and of family and community nurses in order to “prepare annually guidelines, to be submitted to the approval of the regional council, relating to taking charge of patients with chronic diseases, as well as planning the training of general practitioners and family and community nurses “.

Always with reference to the General medicine, the reform, since its drafting in the council, provides for the Region to finance additional scholarships, of which a share to be allocated to mountain areas and disadvantaged areas. The objective to be pursued is: “Encourage the training of general practitioners and encourage their permanence within the regional health service”.

New recognition also for the role of pharmacies. “Without prejudice to the role of GPs – reads the text -, pharmacies contribute to the realization of the care of chronic patients by ensuring synergy with dispensers and patients through the guarantee of pharmacological adherence and the provision of services provided by the pharmacy services also in the context of the activities carried out by the structures “. This role is also carried out in the context of the new Community Houses, whose management can be entrusted to general practitioners, even gathered in a cooperative, but, it is specified in the text, “in collaboration with the affiliated pharmacies”.

The art. 84 of the reform, which provides that “the Region, in order to guarantee proximity safeguards for immediate access to health and social health care and services, promotes the enhancement of the network of local pharmacies also for the purposes referred to in Article 37 . In addition to the already regulated functions of distribution of drugs and health facilities, as well as the use of rapid self-diagnostic devices aimed at first-instance surveys, also based on the activities of the service pharmacy provided for by Legislative Decree 3 October 2009, n. 153 “.

The role of volunteering is strengthened, for which the promotion and experimentation of participation “not as a substitute for services” is envisaged, but, above all, thanks to an amendment approved in the committee, “the involvement, with particular reference to patient organizations, in the proposal, in the definition, in the monitoring and improvement of regional health and social health policies “.

There is also room for a stronger relationship with the university worldo and its training network, also with the aim of “developing an orientation work to curricular choices dictated by regional health and socio-assistance needs”.

The principles also include the need for denhance territorial assistance, as a reference point for citizens for the protection and care of health, through organizational and managerial innovation in relation to the evolution of the health needs of the population, also through better integration with the environment social, as well as promoting multidisciplinarity, interdisciplinarity and integration. The call for collaboration between the SRG and the production system also falls within the scope of prevention, with particular reference to corporate welfare, health and safety in the workplace, biomedical research and technology transfers. Without forgetting the promotion of the right to independent life and social inclusion of all people with disabilities, and the integration of palliative care in care pathways to ensure continuity and appropriateness of care for incurable patients and at the end of life.

An article, 11bis, is dedicated to the establishment of the Center for the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases as a body under public law, providing technical-scientific support for the Region and the health system, with administrative, organizational, financial and accounting autonomy belonging to the health bodies of the system regional technical-scientific support of the Region and the health system.

The center performs the following functions:

a) preparation for any epidemic health emergencies and related training activities for the structures responsible for this purpose;



b) management of epidemic and pandemic emergencies at a clinical and diagnostic level;

c) management of epidemiological data in relation to epidemics and pandemics;

d) planning of interventions in the logic of the one health principle, providing for the integration between environmental, animal and human health;



e) proposals for environmental improvement and reduction of zoonosis risks;

f) research and monitoring in the field of prevention, diagnosis and treatment deriving from the spread of microorganisms, bacteria, viruses;

g) search for new therapeutic strategies;

h) management of health policy practices aimed at the good use of antibiotic drugs and the fight against antibiotic resistance;

i) prevention actions to combat antibiotic resistance;

j) study and control of communicable infections potentially dangerous for the population;

k) search for new vaccines;

l) development of programs for the technological transfer of research results.

Its board of directors, which will exercise the functions of direction and planning as well as the additional functions provided for in the Statute, will be composed of five members, external to the regional administration, three appointed by the regional council, one of which having consulted the experimental zooprophylactic institute of Lombardy. and Emilia-Romagna and one after consulting ARPA Lombardia, one appointed by the Minister of Health and one by the Minister of Research, chosen from experts of well-known independence, of high and proven professionalism with experience and skills in at least one of the following sectors: epidemiology, virology, health prevention, disaster medicine, infectious diseases, clinical research, forecasting, statistics.

Going further into detail, the draft law 187 deals with actuarand a general strengthening of territorial medicine and the area of ​​prevention, specifying the competences of the various stakeholders (ATS, ASST, Department and general management), establishing Community Houses, Community Hospitals and Territorial Operational Centers and strengthening the ‘Integrated Home Care (ADI). Among the novelties, the establishment within the ASST (Territorial Social Healthcare Companies) of the districts, functional prevention departments and primary care departments ”.

At the ASST the implementation of the steering and planning acts is assigned, to the ATS are responsible for planning the activities of the departments, coordination and signing of the agreement with general practitioners and investment policies. The ASSTs continue to be divided into a hospital pole (divided into departments) and a territorial network (divided into districts). The connection with the mayors of the territory is achieved at the district level. Other important points of the bill concern the public-private relationship (“equivalence and integration of the socio-health offer of accredited public and private structures”) and the role of general practitioners, which is defined as “central” in the care of clients, in particular those with chronic diseases.

The territorial network foresees a district for every 100 thousand inhabitants (one every 20,000 in mountain areas). The district will host the territorial structures: Community Houses, Territorial Operations Centers And Community hospitals.

The Community Houses, where multidisciplinary teams will operate, will constitute the single point of access to health services and will be the reference point for the chronically ill. The Territorial Operations Centers (one for each district) will have the function of coordinating home services with other health services and will make use of all telemedicine and digital medicine activities: television, teleconsultation, telemonitoring. L’Community Hospital is the health structure of the territorial network that deals with short-term hospitalizations and patients who require health interventions at medium / low clinical intensity. Usually equipped with twenty beds (up to a maximum of 40), it has a mainly nursing management.

Among the tools to improve services to citizens and strengthen interventions in terms of monitoring spending in the health sector and appropriateness of services, the reform establishes that the providers of services paid by the regional health service, including general practitioners , pediatricians of free choice and pharmacists, are “required to implement the national and regional provisions on the subject, also using the technological platform of the health information system and the services made available for the communication and processing of health data. information system by general practitioners, pediatricians of free choice and pharmacists, as well as providers accredited with the SSR integrates the serious infringement envisaged and sanctioned by current national sector agreements and constitutes a breach of contractual obligations “.

November 03, 2021

