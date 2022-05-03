Lombardy, the junta approves the ‘Regional organ and tissue donation program’

Milan. Implement the volume of organ and tissue donation, also by encouraging the participation of accredited and contracted private health structures by virtue of the organization of the Lombard social and health system. These are some of the objectives of the ‘Regional organ and tissue donation program‘for the two-year period 2022-2023, contained in the resolution approved by the regional council, on the proposal of the vice president and councilor for welfare.

The document sets out the donation paths and the training methods of the personnel concerned and provides for a quarterly reporting of the activities. In addition, it indicates to the accredited and contracted private healthcare facilities, DEA level I and II offices, to identify a medical manager and a nursing contact and defines the targets related to the objectives of the general managers of ATS and ASST.

“The Lombard health system – commented the vice president and councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region – also represents excellence in the field of transplants. Thanks to this program, we strengthen our activities, with the aim of increasing the volume of donations and saving more and more people. Giving is a free act of generosity and love for life ”.