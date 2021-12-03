Lombardy, the post-Covid health reform? “Unresolved problems on territorial medicine. And private individuals still come out as winners”

Community houses, territorial operations centers e community hospitals. It’s structures distributed on the territory from which try to restart there health care Lombard, after inadequacies made clear by the pandemic which highlighted all the problems of the hospital-centric system inherited from Formigoni And Maroni. Facilities actually expected And largely funded from Pnrr national, which the reform license plate Moratti just approved at Pirellone adds a fourth type, the territorial social and health clinics. For the deputy governor and councilor for welfare, everything will serve to “pay even more efficient Lombard health care “. But for opposition and critics rather than reform, it is a “does not reform“That leaves the existing problems intact, like the ever greater relevance of private individuals never compensated by an ability to plan the offer, with the result of long waiting lists for those who cannot afford private visits and must address the public.

And now, with the reform, private individuals will have the possibility from manage also community houses And community hospitals, in what for Vittorio Agnoletto, doctor and member of the board of Medicine democratic, is a subversion of the principles on which the health service should be based: “On the territory, the prevention and the more you prevent, the more you can save in terms of public taxation. The private sector, on the other hand, is not very interested in prevention, because it makes profits on therapies And care“. With a further consequence: “The community houses will be the first point of contact for people with the health service. If you have them managed by a private individual who has the entire health chain behind him, it is likely that the patient will be referred to the private individual rather than to the public for any in-depth examinations and examinations “.

As a gateway to the health system, the homes of the community therefore risk becoming a flywheel for children private business. But let’s see what will be the characteristics of the territorial structures pertaining to 100 districts (today there are 27) that the reform identifies as locations for the planning of health activities to which the mayors should also contribute.

Community houses

They will constitute the single point of access at health care and will be the reference point for i sick people chronic. Multidisciplinary teams of family doctors, doctors specialists, nurses and will also host the social workers in synergy with the Municipalities. In each there will be a counseling center. The largest community houses, referred to as “hubs”, will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There will be in all. 203, one for every 50 thousand inhabitants (20 thousand in mountainous and disadvantaged areas).

It is also in this way that the Fontana junta aims to decrease the congestion of the emergency room and to break down the waiting lists in hospitals. However, according to the regional councilor of the Democratic Party Samuele Astuti, will not be resolved because the one that will continue to be missing will be the health planning: “The reform does not provide for the governance of the supply system, which implies a number of services that are not adjusted to needs. The public does not provide sufficient services to answer the question and citizens are forced to turn to private individuals “.

In the desired of the center right which governs the Region, family doctors will have to work as a team in the homes of the community. However, it remains to be seen how these will be convinced to move away from their studies to the houses of the community, also in consideration of the fact that they are freelancers: “There is no proposal for a dialogue with them”, says the regional councilor of + Europa Michele Usuelli. “There will have to be a progressive transfer of human resources from hospitals to the territory – he adds – but on this aspect the reform law says nothing ”.

It also remains to understand how much private individuals will be involved who, as mentioned, will have the possibility of managing these territorial structures. Such a hypothesis had already been customs clearance to September still before approval of the reform law: “Within a model of subsidiary regional health service – reads a resolution of the Fontana council – the possibility of creating structures that perform the same functions provided by community homes and community hospitals, but managed by private providers, must be investigated accredited and to activate forms of collaboration between public and private entities in the management of such structures “.

Community hospitals

In all 60, they will be structures suitable for short hospitalizations and intended for patients requiring low clinical intensity health interventions. Mainly under nursing management and at an intermediate level between the territorial network and the hospital, they will normally be equipped with 20 beds (with a maximum of 40).

Territorial operational centers

Each district will have a territorial operations center, that is a physical or virtual structure aimed at orienting the citizen within the network of services. For example, it will have to provide home nursing services for those discharged from the hospital. Crucial structures in the Pnrr, but second Marco Fumagalli of the M5s left in the background by the Lombard health reform: “If the pressure on hospitals could be reduced by staying at home through thecommunity nurse and the telemedicine – says the regional councilor – it would be possible to obtain significant savings in management, as well as a benefit for patients who prefer the home over the hospital. It is clear that advanced telemedicine systems and related software and coordination of inpatient and rehabilitation activities entail one organizational and technological effort advanced which, if it were immediately enhanced, would represent the keystone in the revolution of territorial medicine. But there is no trace in Moratti’s proposals of how the territorial operational centers are to be introduced and which technological infrastructure is to be equipped with territorial medicine and the community home ”.

Territorial health and social outpatient clinics

These are structures not envisaged by the PNRR and introduced in the Lombard reform by an amendment presented after two weeks of discussion in the classroom by the Northern League. Emanuele Monti, chairman of the Health Commission. They should operate on it general practitioners in association, which according to what Monti explained “will be able to provide services that citizens can only find today in hospitals, often with long waits”. For example, they will be able to check the back of the patient’s eye. However, according to the councilor of + Europa Usuelli (who is also a neonatologist), it is not the responsibility of family doctors to do. “Territorial clinics could make sense in place of community houses in sparsely populated areas – says Usuelli -. Instead they will be added to community homes. We are at multiplication of places, instead of that of health workers“.

