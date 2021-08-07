“L’ombrellone”, Dino Risi and the best of the 1960s Italian comedy – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





THE BEACH UMBRELLA

Rai Storia at 21.10. With Enrico Maria Salerno, Sandra Milo, Jean Sorel. Directed by Dino Risi. Production Italy 1965. Duration: 1 hour and 34 minutes

THE PLOT

An engineer joins his wife by the sea during an August weekend. Here he is seized by the doubt that his wife is cheating on him. This doubt is reinforced by the observation that a lot of ladies on the spot routinely cheat their husbands who remain in the city. In fact, the wife has another, but the engineer will be able to quickly win her back.

WHY SEE IT

Because in the mid-sixties the Italian comedy was in its best season. Dino Risi then knew perfectly the alchemy between the satire of costume and the canvas of horns. And he didn’t need a Gassman or a Tognazzi (Salerno is a good substitute) to start the fun machine.