Lonati (Vidas): “At the end of life, medicine is not enough, care for the heart is needed” (21/03/2022)

What is the meaning of time?

The reflections on pain bring with them that on the meaning and use of time: the time of the seriously ill person is so different from chronological time.

“In serious illness – we read in the book – faced with the alteration of the rhythms of the previous life, what according to Greek mythology is the distinction of time in chronos, which is objective time, marked by the hands of the clocks, becomes current again. kairos, which tells the subjectivity of experience in an expansion and contraction that depends on our state of mind, on the fullness of our life, on the planning that accompanies our present ».

The impact of the pandemic on caring for others

There are pains, however, which cannot be comforted with words, they can only be contained by a hug. And precisely contact was a central theme throughout the period of the pandemic, when the proximity, the touch of two bodies, so instinctive, obvious, necessary, became even a threat to life. “Even palliative care has become different,” he explains. «Palliative care is by definition low tech, high touch. Basically: little technology and a lot of contact. This does not mean that technology and technicalities in general are not part of the palliative care baggage: on the contrary, the myth that loving care is sufficient to accompany the suffering must be dispelled. Vice versa, strong and specific skills are needed to be made available to the patient, his family and the entire team ».

Birth and death are both moments that nourish and need contact. We are all equally helpless and in need of love. According to Silvia Vegetti Finzi «llife begins with a caress and ends with a caress ».

Cura is also a well done curl

There is no cure for suffering that does not go through a loving and conscious taking on the body. Taking care of a sick person, an elderly person, a person who has lost his autonomy means coming into contact with his body which needs to be looked after, washed, fed, dressed, medicated. But also pampered, exalted. Enhanced. Lonati remembers a dialogue with Antonella, a patient, who one day thanked her for having authorized her to go to the hairdresser. «The cure also passes from a well done curl. There is no decrease in the value of a person in all this, no trivialization, but only the concreteness of the physical body that is our travel companion, a sort of memento that reminds us that our spirit travels in this body, that one can only take care of one while also taking care of the other ».

It is impossible not to think at this moment of the care that many have in welcoming those who are fleeing the war today, or those who cross the sea and the borders to seek better living conditions. “Care, then, – de Bortoli says it well, is the first passport of citizenship “, a” civic virtue that expands without borders “.

The assistance offered by VIDAS

Every year VIDAS guarantees home and hospice care to more than 2,000 people and their families. Casa Sollievo Bimbi is the first pediatric hospice in Lombardy, inaugurated by VIDAS in 2019. As for Casa VIDAS, the hospice for adults inaugurated in 2006, the association founded by Giovanna Cavazzoni has chosen not to use public funds. It was therefore thanks to the help of many donors that the structure saw the light.