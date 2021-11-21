Tech

London, a new trailer shows this ambitious mod in action – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Published a new trailer from Fallout: London, mod which aims to be a full-fledged expansion of Fallout 4 (the developers define it as big as a big DLC).

In the video we can see some sfighting equences, as well as some parts of London that we can visit in the game. The presence of improvised weapons, all linked to English culture, is interesting, such as a cricket bat or a tennis racket, the latter slightly adapted. The video ends with a cricket ball used as a bomb, just to please. We remind you that we are talking about a completely free project, which makes it even more remarkable than it already appears.

The goal of the developers is to make known what happened beyond the Atlantic Ocean in the world after the bomb, since normally the Fallout are set in the USA and, so far, have ignored the rest of the planet and other cultures. At this point we also want a Fallout: Rome in which to garrate the zombies with spaghetti al dente (joking).

Fallout: London doesn’t have a release date yet, but progress appears to be steady, despite the loss of a key development team member. We hope to be able to play it in 2022 or, at the latest, in 2023.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Update 1.02 available for all platforms – Nerd4.life

3 hours ago

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been in development for over two years – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

Intel Core Alder Lake, the twelfth generation is here! Models, specifications and where to buy them

2 weeks ago

Amazon Echo Dot is already priced from Black Friday

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button