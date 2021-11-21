London, a new trailer shows this ambitious mod in action – Nerd4.life

Published a new trailer from Fallout: London, mod which aims to be a full-fledged expansion of Fallout 4 (the developers define it as big as a big DLC).

In the video we can see some sfighting equences, as well as some parts of London that we can visit in the game. The presence of improvised weapons, all linked to English culture, is interesting, such as a cricket bat or a tennis racket, the latter slightly adapted. The video ends with a cricket ball used as a bomb, just to please. We remind you that we are talking about a completely free project, which makes it even more remarkable than it already appears.

The goal of the developers is to make known what happened beyond the Atlantic Ocean in the world after the bomb, since normally the Fallout are set in the USA and, so far, have ignored the rest of the planet and other cultures. At this point we also want a Fallout: Rome in which to garrate the zombies with spaghetti al dente (joking).

Fallout: London doesn’t have a release date yet, but progress appears to be steady, despite the loss of a key development team member. We hope to be able to play it in 2022 or, at the latest, in 2023.