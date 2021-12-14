London, almost half of the infections are from Omicron: “It will soon supplant the Delta”. In the Kingdom, Plan B is triggered

The Omicron variant is preparing to supplant the Delta and become dominant, at least in Great Britain. About 40% of the new infections registered in London are caused by the mutation first detected in South Africa.

This is what Health Minister Sajid Javid reports, worried about the exponential increase in cases, which tend to double every two or three days.

Boris Johnson, speaking to reporters at a vaccination center in the capital, stressed the alarming pledge and said that Omicron infections are expected to soon overtake those from Delta.

“The very high transmissibility of this new mutation is evident, it will soon be the majority of cases and it is increasing more and more”, he said, adding that “the risk that the spread of the variant could reach numbers such as to fill hospitals is very high. “.

Yesterday, the premier spoke to the nation after the Covid alert was raised from 3 to 4. He invited all citizens to get vaccinated and announced the availability of the “booster” dose for all over 18. No closure, he specified, but in the Kingdom, plan B has started today, which provides for the obligation to wear masks in many public spaces at closed (not all) and smart working “for those who can”.

(Unioneonline / L)

© All rights reserved