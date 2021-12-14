World

London, almost half of the infections are from Omicron: “It will soon supplant the Delta”. In the Kingdom, Plan B is triggered

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

The Omicron variant is preparing to supplant the Delta and become dominant, at least in Great Britain. About 40% of the new infections registered in London are caused by the mutation first detected in South Africa.

This is what Health Minister Sajid Javid reports, worried about the exponential increase in cases, which tend to double every two or three days.

Boris Johnson, speaking to reporters at a vaccination center in the capital, stressed the alarming pledge and said that Omicron infections are expected to soon overtake those from Delta.

“The very high transmissibility of this new mutation is evident, it will soon be the majority of cases and it is increasing more and more”, he said, adding that “the risk that the spread of the variant could reach numbers such as to fill hospitals is very high. “.

Yesterday, the premier spoke to the nation after the Covid alert was raised from 3 to 4. He invited all citizens to get vaccinated and announced the availability of the “booster” dose for all over 18. No closure, he specified, but in the Kingdom, plan B has started today, which provides for the obligation to wear masks in many public spaces at closed (not all) and smart working “for those who can”.

(Unioneonline / L)

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Baerbock freezes the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline: “It cannot be approved”

1 day ago

Italian tourist jumps from one stele to another in the Holocaust Memorial and falls: taken to hospital seriously injured

4 weeks ago

“Don’t travel to Italy”. But the numbers belie the United States

3 hours ago

Alok Sharma, the president of Cop26 “who fell at the last mile” (and was also left alone by Boris Johnson) – Corriere.it

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button