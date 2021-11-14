London and surroundings: an open-air holiday, between markets, canals and fairytale cottages

London is not just a city to live in the bustling traffic of its central districts and its museums. Perhaps not everyone knows that in 2019 she was elected World’s first National Park City, first city-park in the world. A recognition that confirms how much the protection of the environment and life in the open air are a priority for the capital, to the point that 63 percent of London’s 1,572 square kilometers is occupied by green space, gardens or water and that are counted as many trees as its inhabitants (in 2020, almost 9 million).

Of course, to appreciate the dimension in the open air of the great English metropolis, it is not necessary to wait for the summer. It is precisely in autumn and winter, when nature hibernates, that the city offers one of the most beautiful and intense open-air experiences. It is on foot, for example, that one captures the true Christmas soul of the city, the magical and evocative one. But there is so much more.

From Little Venice to Southbank, waiting for Christmas

The ideal itinerary for an open air London holiday starts right from Little Venice, picturesque area at the intersection of the Grand Union and the Regent’s Canal. Nicknamed the “Little Venice”, it is a concentration of canals, greenery, houseboats and boats, in an atmosphere that recalls the lagoon city. Whether you cross it on foot or aboard one of the small and colorful ferries, here the certainty of being in one of the largest metropolises in the world will instantly disappear, giving way to the feeling of being lost in the English countryside.

Living London on foot means learning to really know it. Walking at a slow pace a Southbank, a lively neighborhood overlooking the Thames, where the London Eye, for example, it turns out an unexpected paradise of street food: here there are countless stalls overflowing with street food, to be tasted while, all around, artists, musicians and street acrobats attract the attention of passers-by, among soap bubbles that swim in the air. Flavors of the world that are found in the not far away Borough Market, perhaps the most famous food market in London, capable of offering typical products and delicacies of all kinds, but also high quality street food, to be enjoyed while you feel like real inhabitants walking aimlessly, in the Christmas atmosphere.

It is precisely in this season that the streets of the City begin to breathe the air of Christmas, thanks to decorated trees and spectacular lights. The skating rinks peep out in various areas of the city – a Somerset House and ad Hampton Court for example – enticing citizens and visitors to circle on the ice framed by the city’s historical monuments.

Discovering Surrey, among greenhouses and fairytale cottages

Just outside London there is a whole other world opening up. A stage a Richmond upon Thames, a delightful neighborhood in south-west London, one of the greenest in the city and gateway to Surrey, offers the opportunity to visit the wonderful Kew Gardens, Unesco World Heritage Site since 2003. Beautiful in every season of the year, they host six greenhouses and an extraordinary collection of plants from all over the world, including over 14,000 trees. If you love nature, then you should definitely take a walk in Richmond Park, the large park populated by deer and fallow deer but also squirrels, rabbits and other wild animals. A real oasis of tranquility as are the nearby Petersham Nurseries. These are historic greenhouses, brought back to their former glory by the Boglione family who have created a place of beauty in nature here, where you can sip tea or stop for lunch, perhaps after shopping among rare plants and design accessories.

Leaving Richmond, you enter the rural charm of Surrey, where it seems to relive the bucolic and Christmas atmospheres of the romantic film Love does not go on vacation with Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jude Law whose stories (and loves) unfold in a natural setting made up of small villages – such as Shere – and of enchanting hills, the Surrey Hills. With more days available, it is certainly worth planning a stop in Rye, a charming medieval town along the southern coast, with its romantic restaurants and authentic shops english style, and then continue up to Brighton, also known as “the little London by the sea”, where the Regency-style architecture is the backdrop to boutiques and restaurants that have nothing to envy to those of the capital, with a promenade overlooking the English Channel and the wide Brighton Beach, the beach, on which to stroll and take some time to breathe. Sure you have discovered a whole different London.

