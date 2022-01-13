London, Big Ben leaves everyone speechless: “It has changed color”

THE renovations to the Big Ben they are ending and many have remained without words. Londoners have always loved the symbol of their city. L’Westminster clock towers over all of London, but many would never have expected to see it emerge from the scaffolding with a completely different color. 179 years after its construction, it needed some tweaking, but the final result is truly disconcerting.

The famous clock tower of the Palace of Westminster is disappeared under the scaffolding four years ago, as part of an important restoration project. In December, the upper part of the scaffolding was removed, exposing, for the first time since it was renovated, the famous clock face.

During the restoration, the mechanism of theeleven and a half ton clock it was removed from the 96-meter-high Victorian tower, and all 1,000 pieces were meticulously cleaned and repaired. The parts were brought to a historic turret clock specialist, the Cumbria Clock Company, in the heart of the Lake District, who performed the painstaking work, to repair the watch and restore her original color scheme.

And the incredible effort seems to have paid off since Londoners were amazed in seeing how different and beautiful the watch is after it reappears. Sharing photos of the transformation on Facebook this week, a local resident exclaimed how much it was “amazing” the clock. In another post we read: «I’m a Londoner, but I’ve never seen it shine like this! The sun was reflecting on it and it was shining! “

The comments to the photos were showered with praise for the amazing restoration and Londoners expressed their relief to see the scaffolding removed. Who knows if the symbol of London will shine again, in its entirety, on the occasion of the Jubilee for the 70th anniversary of the reign from the Queen Elizabeth… many have this doubt and it would not be surprising that all the work was designed for the important celebration.