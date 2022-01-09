London does not recover, one year after Brexit Amsterdam remains the European capital of finance

When London lost its scepter of European finance capital last February, one month after Brexit, he hoped it was just a settling problem. Now, a year after the divorce, the British capital does not seem to have managed to regain the podium, and the primacy of the main stock exchange venue in Europe for 2021 has remained in Amsterdam.

As Reuters points out, trading of euro-denominated shares by EU investors had to stop in Britain when the country left the European Union on December 31, 2020. Much of the trading has moved to the Dutch capital, where it has pan-European Euronext is home, as are Cboe Global Markets and Turquoise of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). A deal with Switzerland to allow confederation stock trading to resume in London helped the City regain lost ground, but it was not enough to secure the top spot as other long-term initiatives were unsuccessful. immediate.

Britain made it easier to list special purpose acquisition companies or SPACs, long a Wall Street investor darling, in August, but only one was listed in November. Euronext said it has 22 new SPAC quotes, representing nearly half of all that came to the market in Europe last year. Data from Cboe Global Markets on Thursday shows that the daily average trading in Amsterdam last month was € 8.97 billion, up from € 8.32 billion in London.

Amsterdam had overtaken London as a stock trading venue shortly after Brexit, but the British city managed to regain the lead in June. Now the UK finance ministry is under pressure from the financial sector to accelerate efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of the nation’s capital market.