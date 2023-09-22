London Fashion Week 2023 Celebrities: 7 stars seen at this year’s event

London Fashion Week has finally ended for another season, with this year’s event welcoming a number of star guests to the capital. Musicians and Hollywood icons were just some of the familiar famous faces attending the show in town.
While London attracted fashion lovers for its runway shows last week, the occasion also saw some famous faces spotted across the city.
From London-born stars including Stormzy to A-list actors including Cole Sprouse and Kate Winslet, the guest list at London’s Fashion Week shows was star-studded.
Here are some familiar celebrity faces who were spotted at this year’s London Fashion Week.