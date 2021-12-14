London is overwhelmed, now Europe fears an Omicron-branded January

The Omicron variant is causing increasing concern in Europe and around the world. While in the Old Continent the infections reach record levels, in some cases exceeding the numbers of a year ago, the first data on the danger of the variant arrive from the World Health Organization (WHO): reported in more than 60 countries, it is more transmissible than the Delta mutation, represents a “very high” global risk and reduces the effectiveness of the vaccine.

They are mainly the data of the Great Britain to worry, since we can already see Omicron overtaking on Delta. The country has been struggling with tens of thousands of daily infections from Covid for months, and the spread of Omicron risks further complicating the management of the pandemic. A situation that according to the experts of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine calls for new and tougher restrictions – the so-called ‘Plan C’, an eventuality that Boris Johnson’s government has so far ruled out – to avoid the big Omicron wave expected in January 2022. TheHealth Security Agency of the United Kingdom had already warned that, in the absence of a more rigorous containment strategy, the deaths from Covid in the next 5 months could be as much as 75,000.

In the UK there were 1,239 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase and almost double the previous maximum recorded the previous day (633). Today the first victim linked to the new variant was also registered in the country. Great Britain appears to be one of the countries most affected by Omicron: as the British Minister of Health Sajid Javid said, in fact, about 40% of the new infections registered in London are caused by the new variant. The minister said he was concerned by the exponential increase in cases, which tend to double within two to three days. With these rhythms the Omicron is destined to quickly overcome the Delta, thus becoming dominant.

It is no coincidence that most of the people infected with Omicron are found in England (1,196 new ones for a total of 2,953). For the first time, some hospitalizations related to the new and more contagious mutation of the virus have also been reported in the country. The news of the first hospitalizations was given by the education minister, Nadhim Zahawi, while Susan Hopkins, chief medical advisor to the UK Health Safety Agency, said that hospitals are “diagnosing Omicron in an increasing number of people. entering the emergency room “.

Between the measures envisaged by the so-called “plan B” in the UK there is an obligation to wear a mask in most closed places, such as theaters and cinemas, Covid pass to enter discos and crowded places, recommendation to return to teleworking. The move to plan B is “proportionate and responsible”, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, stressing that “we must be humble with this virus”. Faced with the rapid increase in cases due to the spread of the variant, the UK has decided to increase the level of alert for Covid 3 to 4 on a scale of 5. “Early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant and that vaccine protection against symptomatic Omicron-induced infection has decreased. Hospitalizations are already underway and are likely to increase rapidly, ”the government underlined. A situation that Johnson, speaking to the nation last night on TV, has precisely defined “a new emergency. Our experience makes us understand that a tidal wave is coming with Omicron, no doubt. Get vaccinated with the third dose “. Johnson then reiterated that to counter the new, insidious variant, there is only one weapon: everyone should be vaccinated, immediately, even with the third dose. And he announced that “the UK will make the third dose available to all over 18s by the end of December. Do not think that this variant will not harm you. Get the booster now to protect the NHS (the public health system), our freedom, our way of life ”.

But Omicron – whose danger has yet to be ascertained – worries the whole world, not just the UK. That the impact of the new variant will be seen especially in January is also the opinion France. Martin Hirsch, head of AP-HP in Paris, Europe’s largest hospital system, spoke to RTL radio from “sixth wave ”brought by Omicron, which“ will arrive later, in January ”. Currently I am 59 cases of Omicron ascertained in France, according to the latest monitoring carried out by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc), 56,679 i total new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

France last week has recorded a peak of 70,000 new cases per day: “a figure never seen since the beginning of the pandemic”, said Health Minister Olivier Veran. To counter these growing numbers, a new one has also been introduced in France tightening of anti-contagion measures. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the closure of discos for four weeks starting on Friday 10 December, and also called for a strengthening of teleworking in private companies, to be practiced two to three days a week in the private sector and three days in the public sector. Then there is the invitation to limit conviviality in private life and to give up Christmas holidays, seminars and retirement parties at work. At elementary school, level 3 of the protocol is passed, with masks also for recreation and measures to avoid crowding in the canteen.

In Italy, instead,according to the ECDC, 13 cases of Omicron have been ascertained, but the Director General of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza, spoke of 26 cases. The incidence of cases continues to grow in our country: 176 per 100 thousand inhabitants, the RT is stable at 1.18 and the occupancy rates of places in the medical and intensive care areas are respectively 10.6% and 8% , 5%, below, albeit slightly, the critical threshold which is instead exceeded in at least three regions.

“The Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 is a certainty to face. We said in August that it would change the cards on the table with respect to the pandemic, and it did. Delta is the certainty against which we must take containment measures. Omicron, on the other hand, is currently a doubt, an uncertainty, a danger ”, is the distinction made by Walter Ricciardi, advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza and professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome. For Omicron, however, “we must be extremely careful because where it is present it has spread at a frightening speed. Even 4 or 5 times higher than the Delta which had already impressed us. And if that were the case, it would be very worrying ”.

In Italy the decree in force from 6 December to 15 Januaryprovides two Green passes, basic and reinforced. With the “super” certificate you can enter restaurants, cinemas and theaters. It is also necessary for discos and ski slopes. The “basic” one allows you to work, get on buses, trains and planes and go to gyms and swimming pools.

But what do we know so far about Omicron? According to the World Health Organization, cited by Reuters, the data available they are still not enough to draw firm conclusions. The high contagiousness, however, “could lead to further peaks with serious consequences”. Preliminary data from South Africa suggests it may be less severe than the Delta variant – currently dominant worldwide – and all reported cases in Europe are mild or asymptomatic. But, WHO points out, “even if the severity is potentially lower than that of the Delta, hospitalizations are expected to increase due to the increase in contagiousness. More hospitalizations can put a strain on health systems and cause more deaths ”. South Africa reported Omicron’s existence to WHO on November 24. Shortly thereafter, vaccine manufacturers Pfizer / BioNTech claimed that three doses of their vaccines are still effective against this variant.

Also according to Professor Giuseppe Remuzzi, Director of the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research, interviewed last week by HuffPost, it is too early to talk about certainties. But some conclusions can be drawn. For example, “in the laboratory study of scientists from South Africa, described in a preprint work that is not yet officially published – he said – it was seen that the Omicron variant is able to escape the vaccine more than the other variants. With all the limitations of an in vitro work, it could be concluded that Omicron is capable of evading the response to the vaccine ”. At the same time, however, as the expert explains, there are data, also unpublished, which say that if a person has had the disease and takes a booster or has not had disease, but completes a vaccination cycle with the third dose, has a very high amount of antibodies not only against the other variants, but also against Omicron. The vaccine therefore remains a useful weapon for the contrast of Omicron.