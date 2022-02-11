London museums tell about gay lesbian queer trans

Who among us knew that behind the affair of the Rosetta Stone to the British Museum in London lurks a sentence with exile for homosexual passions? That stone made it possible to understand the Egyptian civilization and gave a turning point to knowledge and yet it hides a tragedy, one among the many discriminations of which the history of minorities is dotted. The London museum tells it online with Jack Shoulder, from the educational section of the institute and LGBTQ historian, about the “most viewed object” of the British because February, in Great Britainand the “LGBT History Month”And just London has announced the opening by 2022 of the first“ Queer Museum ”.

Bankes, the Rosetta Stone scholar blacked out because he is gay

Below we explain the reason for the anniversary, for now let’s stay on the Rosetta Stone: it is from 196 BC and with an inscription engraved in three spellings, hieroglyphics, demotic and ancient Greek, it places itself at the top of the ranking of the most loved works by visitors to the British. It was discovered in 1799, in 1801 the English army took it to King George III and since 1802 it has been in the London museum.

Who deciphered the inscription, the decree of a pharaoh, was the Frenchman Jean-François Champollion (1790–1832) with the British physician Thomas Young (1773–1829). It wasn’t just their doing, reports the British Museum.

Drawing on Richard B. Parkinson’s book A Little Gay History Shoulder, however, he recalls that a third man, William John Bankes (1786–1855): “correctly sensed that a recurring scroll indicated a real name,” writes the British online. Yet he ended up in the shadows. In 1833 he was tried for luring a man into a toilet, in 1841 sentenced to leave England for sodomy. “Bankes was gay and committed the crime of getting caught. The punishment was exile and its results unfairly obscured, ”Shoulder notes. Who, among the pieces with LGBT events behind him, also chose a plate depicting the Queen of England Anna (1665–1714), whose Sapphic preferences were well told in the film “The favorite”Of 2018 by Yorgos Lanthimos with Olivia Coleman, Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

Click here for the site on the LGBTQ section of the British Museum

What is British LGBT + History Month

First of all, let’s remember a fact: trampling on the rights of any person for what they are, feel or think without having committed crimes against humanity (such as the Nazis and their emulators) means being able to trample on the rights of anyone, no one and no one. excluded: today it’s up to him or her, tomorrow it may be up to you or a person dear to you. The LGBTQ month British, where homosexuality was a crime until 1967, was born in 2005 and wants to recognize what lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders have done in the past and present only to be shelved or pushed out. If more countries celebrate it in October, the British have chosen February because in that month of 2003 the United Kingdom abolished the “Section 28” which prohibited the “promotion” of homosexuality.

Click here for UK Lgbtq + History month

The first Queer Museum opens soon

The main novelty is that Queer Britain, a charity organization founded in 2018, plans to open the first in London by the spring Queer Museum in the land of Elizabeth II on the ground floor of an Art Fund building at 2 Granary Square, Kings Cross, London, NC1 4BH. He directs the institute and is co-founder Josep Galliano. When asked to interview him, the press office unfortunately replied that he has no time to use a statement: “The museum is an inclusive place that promises to welcome everyone regardless of sexuality or gender identity to allow visitors to explore and learn stories from the past, present and future of the queer community. The space will have four galleries, a laboratory, an educational venue, a sales point and offices for Queer Britain staff ”. Admission will be free, donations welcome.

Click here for Queer Britain

Drag queen at the Jewish Museum

The other London museums are not standing by and have quite busy calendars for February. The Jewish Museum invites you to learn about “pioneering” stories of Jews-and LGBTQ + and drag queens.

Click here for the Jewish Museum’s LGBTQ + month

At the Victorian & Albert the painter in the effervent Paris of a century ago

The Victorian & Albert Museum, in short V&A, which owns collections of ancient sculpture, world arts and simply crazy applied arts, has an LGBTQ Working Group “on staff and with a task:” Unearth hidden or unknown LGBTQ stories in the collections “. For this February 2022 he has selected about thirty pieces and the British speech is valid: to tell stories related to the artist, or to the work of art, or to whoever owned it, to the model or model, to ask questions … For example, the V&A turns on the spotlight on a terracotta head of Marie Laurencin, painter of the gay and lesbian community in the effervescent Paris of the 1920s, and on an androgynous costume of hers for a 1924 show by the legendary Ballets Russes of the brilliant Diaghilev entrepreneur.

Click here for the Victoria & Albert Museum LGBTQ month

Photo from the Museum of London website for February 2022 “LGBTQ month”

The Museum of London explores “the legacy of lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans Londoners”

“We explore the legacy of lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans Londoners through stories from our rich collections.” She proclaims it on her February schedule Museum of London, an institute founded in 1913 to illustrate the history of the city from Roman times to today and which reports a million entries a year, at least before the pandemic. The museum conducts its investigations and variations on the theme with guided tours in person and a truly rich variety of online proposals. From a distance, videos can be used that tell of a small medieval crucifix for pilgrims with Christ mistaken for Saint Wilgerfortis or the one about the love between Hadrian and Antinous told by Marguerite Yourcenar in the novel Memoirs of Hadrian) from a replica of a head of the Roman emperor. That homosexual love did not suffer discrimination: the museum recalls that Antinous, who died young in the Nile, was celebrated throughout the empire and no one was scandalized. As if to say that the history of mankind does not always make progress.

Click here for the Museum of London LGBTQ month