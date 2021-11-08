London, necrophilic serial killer: “In the morgue abuses at least one hundred bodies of women”

London, 8 November 2021 – British authorities have announced aindependent investigation to ascertain how the necrophilic serial killer David Fuller both managed to breach dozens of corpses in the mortuaries of the two Kent hospitals where he worked as an electrician. During the process, the 67 years old confessed to strangling the 25-year-old to death in 1987 Wendy Knell and the 20-year-old Caroline Pierce. However, he is also charged with the accusation of having sexually abused at least 99 corpses of women, both minors and very advanced ages. The youngest victim he was 9 years old, the oldest was a hundred years old. The British Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, during a hearing in Parliament he announced that he had entrusted the investigations, which was owned by the local health trust, to an independent investigating body, aimed at ascertaining how Fuller was able to continue undisturbed in his activities for over 10 years. The violence on corpses, defined by Javid, ‘shocking and depraved’, was in fact perpetrated by the 2008 to 2020.









The investigations

“It will help us understand how these crimes took place undetected in the past, identify areas where preventive trust action would be needed and then consider broader national implications, including those for the National Health System (NHS)”, Javid explained. “We have a responsibility to all those affected by these shocking crimes to do the right thing for those we have lost and those left behind in their shock and torment.”

The investigation will be led by Jonathan Michael, a longtime executive in the NHS and a member of the Royal College of Physicians. The police who ransacked Fuller’s home last year found it video which showed the accused committing sexual acts on the bodies kept in the two morgues in which he worked as an electrician since 1989. These crimes were discovered, thanks to a DNA test, only last year, after Fuller’s arrest in connection with the two murders committed in 1987. Fuller confessed to having desecrated 78 corpses but according to investigators the possible victims are at least 99 and the real number could be even higher, considering that before 2008 the digital photography wasn’t that difficult. Prosecutor Libby Clark said she has no memory of a necrophile with a similar number of victims. “Nothing like this has ever happened to me – the numbers, the nature of the crime – and I don’t know anyone that has happened to me, neither cops, nor magistrates,” Clark said.









The shock confession

Fuller said of having filmed with a small digital camera some of the attacks committed since 1989. In the house of the electrician investigators have discovered 1,300 videos and CDs, 34,000 photographs and hundreds of hard drives and floppies containing what they described as distressing images of sexual offenses. In all, there were 14 million images. According to investigators, the victims could be more than a hundred. Fuller had a key card with which he could enter all areas of the hospitals, including morgues. Described in court as a “sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from violating their corpses.”