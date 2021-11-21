London ready to put Hamas politicians on the terrorist lists

Stop the distinction between the military wing and the political wing. Hamas, in its entirety, could be considered a terrorist group by the in the coming days Great Britain. The news was confirmed in the past few hours by His Majesty’s Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel.

Until now London has always distinguished between the military and the political wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement. Only the first, as early as 2001, was included in the list of terrorist movements. In contrast, Hamas-linked politicians were regarded as representatives of a movement at the top of the Gaza Strip since 2007.

On November 26 the British parliament should receive a bill with which all Hamas members, regardless of their role, will be considered terrorists. The rule should be approved without particular problems, since it is supported by the majority led by the Conservative Party of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The latter discussed with his Israeli counterpart, Naftali Bennet, the status to which Hamas should be relegated during the COP26 in Glasgow which ended last week. The two, in particular, in addition to reiterating the importance of relations between Great Britain and Israel, spoke of safety in the area. And in this perspective, Johnson announced his intention to include Hamas politicians in the terrorist lists as well.

Bannet obviously expressed satisfaction with the choice. In Israel, Hamas has always been considered a terrorist organization and, despite the movement governing a slice of the Palestinian territories, there are no formal relations between the parties. For example, the truce that last May put an end to the escalation between the Gaza Strip and Israel was mediated by Egypt.

If the Israeli prime minister has applauded London’s choice, the reactions from the Palestinian authorities are the opposite. Despite theAnp, the self-governing body of the Palestinian territories, both in the hands of Al Fatah, a rival party of Hamas, diplomatic sources have expressed concern about the position of Great Britain. According to the PNA, in particular, London now risks having less weight in the region.

In addition to Israel, up to now also United States And European Union they regarded Hamas as a terrorist entity. The group, formed during the first intifada of the 1980s, combined the struggle for the Palestinian territories with Islamist ideals. It is in fact considered by Egypt as an integral part of the Muslim Brotherhood and as such banned from Cairo, despite the informal relations that historically exist between the parties.

Victorious in the 2005 legislative elections, Hamas has since entered into a difficult coexistence with Al Fatah. A real civil war was born between the two parties, especially in the Gaza Strip, which then culminated with the advance of Hamas, a movement still predominant in this territory today.

The possible effects of the choice

London’s decision, in Johnson’s intentions, should not only have symbolic effects. Considering the movement as a terrorist group, anyone who praises it or glorifies their symbols risks penalties of up to 14 years in prison. Furthermore, the donations paid into Hamas accounts every year.

From Britain to the movement thousands of dollars are directed every month by groups of supporters. The Israeli newspaper Haaretz it recently showed how many donations from Malaysia reach Hamas through Turkish banks and London-based charities. A flow of money that the British government now wants to block.