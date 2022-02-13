London shocks, attacks a woman and scalps her: hunting the madman

TO London it’s a manhunt who attacked a woman and wounded her in the head, cutting her hair and part of her scalp. The victim got off the bus in front of East Croydon railway station, in the south of the English capital, when she was suddenly approached by a man who grabbed her and cut her skin with a knife, tearing her hair. Then the criminal punched her on the back of her neck causing her to fall to the ground. He continued to rage too when the woman was lying on the asphalt now defenseless and injured.

The ferocious attack took place last December 18 in the evening and since then there have been no arrests. Now, however, the police have released a photograph of the suspect asking citizens for help in trying to find the person responsible for a totally unmotivated attack. The most accredited hypothesis at the moment is that it is a racially motivated attack. To send the message to track down the attacker is the investigative agent Becky Hughes who explains: «The fight against violent crime, especially against women and girls, is our priority. I urge anyone who has been there, or who recognizes the person whose image we released today, to come forward. We need to identify and talk to him. “

#APPEAL | 🚨 Do you recognize this man? We’d like to speak to him after a woman was attacked outside East #Croydon Railway Station in December. Know him? Call 101 quoting CAD 5448 / 18Dec.https: //t.co/uyX2BFNilS – Croydon MPS (@MPSCroydon) February 12, 2022





Last updated: Saturday 12 February 2022, 22:46







