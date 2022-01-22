London, the “biggest Covid patient” healed: 300 days in hospital

In England he has been called “the biggest Covid patient”. Nobody stayed in the hospital longer than him.

Andrew Watts, 40-year-old taxi driver and father of two, has won his battle and his story has ended up in all the tabloids across the Channel. He contracted Covid at Christmas 2020 and only today was his oxygen mask removed.

He entered Queen Elizabeth hospital in Woolwich, south London, on Christmas Day 2020 with a diagnosis of pneumonia. From there he was transferred to intensive care due to the worsening of the conditions, then five weeks of pharmacological coma. Twice his conditions have worsened to the point of putting his survival at risk. The entire left lung and part of the right one, write the media reporting the odyssey, had collapsed.

In intensive care he spent the beauty of eight months, the doctors had already contacted his wife Hayley to propose the possibility of disconnecting the ventilator that kept him alive. Then two months in the ward, in November 2021, after more than 300 days, the discharge from the hospital. But he does not end there: the man had to perform a tracheotomy, so it took a long rehabilitation before he began to breathe independently and speak.

“I fought to the end, I wanted to go back to my wife and children”, told the tabloids the gentleman, who only a week ago was able to breathe independently. “Only ten days ago, for the first time since I left the “hospital, I took off a nasal cannula that helped my lungs to return to a sort of normalcy. I can only walk 15 minutes, then my legs burn,” he said, explaining the aftermath of Covid on his body.

And it’s certainly not over: “Now a new journey begins. The first goal was to go home, the next is to be able to accompany my son to school “.

Watts, who was unable to get vaccinated because the campaign had just started in Great Britain when he contracted Covid, asked his compatriots to do so and not to believe in fake news. The man has also had cancer in the past.

(Unioneonline / L)

