London, the video-shock – Libero Quotidiano





In spite of poverty. Vietnam’s security minister, the general To Lam, was first photographed paying homage to the tomb of Karl Marx, then he was pinched in an upscale restaurant. It happened in London during COP26 for the climate, where To Lam decided to feed himself in the Nusr-Et restaurant owned by Nusret Gökçe, better known under the pseudonym of Salt Bae. The man, Turkish entrepreneur and restaurateur, has long been an undisputed idol on social media for the bizarre way in which he slices and seasons the meat, letting the salt slide on his forearm.





The minister decided to go to him who, in some video published on Tik Tok from Nusret’s account, he even let himself be taken. The controversy was immediate, given that a steak in a restaurant costs around 650 euros, while the monthly salary of a minister in Vietnam – according to the‘Independent – it is between 500 and 700 euros. A very high bill, especially when you consider that in Ho Chi Minh City the population is starving.





But that is not all. Because the hashtag #saltbae, which became in no time at all, it has been blocked. An inexplicable fact, defines it the parent company of Facebook, which has already taken steps to unblock it. “We are investigating why it happened, “a Facebook spokesperson told Reuters. But the mystery remains.



