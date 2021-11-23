London, the wife of Putin’s enemy who died of Covid at 52 (but is yellow): 007 investigate

Friends call on MI5 to investigate: the death of Irina Izmestieva, wife of a former Russian senator in prison since 2010, an enemy of Putin, it was sudden and too suspicious. In fact, recently, according to the exclusive revelations of the Daily Mail, the woman had taken action with the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg to plead the case of her husband Igor, who is still in one of the toughest prisons in Russia. the White Swan, where the country’s most feared serial killers are locked up. And now without Irina’s determination, as explained by a London lawyer who prefers to remain anonymous and called the death “highly suspicious”, “the appeal in Strasbourg for Igor will be easily dismissed,” to the delight of the Kremlin.

THE HYPOTHESIS

The hypothesis that Moscow has done everything to avoid a situation of embarrassment such as being dragged to court is only one of the candidates, given the turbulent past of the family. Igor Izmestiev, a former soldier from Bashkiria, got rich in the 1990s from oil and was a senator for five years. A career built by supporting Putin but when the bond with the president deteriorated Izmestiev decided to leave Russia with his family, moving to Germany and then to London and apparently taking a large part of his assets with him. Two years later, convinced that he was attending a business meeting in Kyrgyzstan, he was arrested by the Federal Security Service on charges of murdering the wife of a business partner. He was later convicted of several murders, tax evasion, attempted bribery and attempted murder. In the following years, activist Lyudmila Alekseyeva’s appeal to be granted pardon fell on deaf ears.

THE NEW LIFE

Meanwhile in London Irina had managed to rebuild her life: here she had studied at the London Film Academy and had founded IZM Productions, which had produced several shorts shown at the prestigious festivals of Cannes, Venice and Rome. She attended the show business and in the photos circulating on the net she is portrayed next to Prince Harry and celebrities such as Jeremy Irons. Her body was discovered five days ago by police who, alerted by a friend, entered through a basement window and found her lifeless on the sofa in the £ 15 million home where she lived with her 21-year-old daughters. . For the Russian media Irina died of Coronavirus but for friends the truth is different since the woman had performed a test that was negative and was taking a cough syrup. “I hope the truth comes out, a friend told the Daily Mail I remember when Irina told me about her life and you can’t help but feel agitated.” Her husband’s world “was scary”, it was a place where “uncomfortable people got out of the way” without being punished. Another friend specified that Irina “constantly watched her back” frightened by “her husband’s enemies”.

THE DRIVER

A few years ago he had even decided to hire a driver to pick up his daughters Sasha and Arina from school, despite the fact that the building was less than a mile away in one of the most luxurious and safe neighborhoods in the city, near Kensington palace. where the Dukes of Cambridge live. Also recently Irina was particularly “nervous”. In recent years there have been many Russian deaths on British soil: in 2006 Alexander Litvinenko was poisoned with polonium by the FSB; in 2012 in the body of Alexander Perepilichnyy, a banker who was in exile in Surrey, traces of a rare toxin that causes cardiac arrest were found; in 2012 Boris Berezovsky, once a friend and then a critic of Vladimir Putin, was found hanged in his bathroom but there were signs of strangulation on his body; finally, in 2018, former secret agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury with the novichock, but managed to escape. A trail of mysteries and that of Irina is likely to become just the latest in a long series. “I very much hope that the special services will investigate the incident in a serious and appropriate manner, wrote on Facebook Evgeny Chichvarkin, a Russian activist and who knows maybe, one day, we will find out what really happened”.