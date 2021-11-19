London wants to pay Albania to welcome migrants arriving in the UK

Immigrants who try to enter the UK irregularly could soon be deported to Albania, where they would be sent to special detention centers where their asylum applications would be processed. It is the top floor London is working on as the number of landings on the island has reached record levels. Last Thursday 1,185 people arrived on the English coast, crossing the English Channel on makeshift boats, never so many in the past. Two days earlier, another thousand had arrived and in general the landings have doubled since the beginning of the year.

The premier Boris Johnson promised to stop irregular immigration into the country, but so far the plans developed by the Secretary of State for the Interior, Priti Patel, have failed. Earlier the woman, herself the daughter of Indian refugees who fled Uganda in the 1960s, had thought of deporting irregular migrants to one of the British overseas territories in the Atlantic Ocean, but this was logistically, even before the point of departure. view of the law, very complicated. Then he made a pact with France, agreeing to pay Paris to increase the checks on departures, but the hoped-for results are slow to show and human traffickers seem to be better than the border police across the Alps. Then Patel even asked government officials to study a way to allow push-backs at sea without violating international law, but it turned out to be impossible.

Now, as the Times reports, the government’s hopes are apparently pinned on an agreement with Tirana that would be being negotiated behind the scenes. Migrants intercepted on British beaches would be sent within seven days to Albania, where their asylum applications would be analyzed, and then only those who would obtain international protection would be returned to the UK. For the European Union it would be a big setback given that for years Brussels has been trying, unsuccessfully, to outsource the management of asylum applications of migrants who want to enter Europe to third countries, and now such a thing could do it for the Brexit United Kingdom is a country that aims to join the Union. “Offshore processing is our best hope now, as nothing else works,” a minister told the Times. However, Interior Ministry sources were cautious about any deal, describing the discussions as “just starting”, though another minister told the newspaper that the chances of an agreement with Albania “are good”. .

The plan, however, would cost London dearly, given that between the flight and the contributions to be given to the Balkan state to cover the reception costs would be around one hundred thousand pounds, more than double what it costs in England and Wales to keep a prisoner locked up for a year. The rumors reported by the Times were partly confirmed by the Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, who said on the newspaper’s radio: “We are examining international partnerships that can take the processing” of asylum applications, “outside the United Kingdom in order to to try to reduce the pull factor “. To Sky News, when asked if people would be flown to Albania, he replied: “Well, this is a country, but we are willing to examine with other partners if this international treatment is possible.”