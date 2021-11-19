You have four days to spend a London and do you want to optimize resources and energy to avoid wasting your time? Nothing more understandable, that’s why, in this article we will try to give you some tips on what to do to enjoy your four days of London vacation.

Tip number one: move strictly by public transport.

London, what to see in 4 days: day 1

Let’s start immediately with him, a symbol, an architectural icon, a step that cannot be missed in your holiday, we are talking about Buckingham Palace. Always suggestive, never inflated, the moment of changing of the Royal guard it is not among the things to lose. Visit the Queen’s Gallery, the Buckingham Palace art gallery which houses the treasures of the Royal Collection.

It is one of the largest and most significant art collections in the world. Continuing the walk along The Mall, at the end of the road you will find Trafalgar Square and the Nelson’s Column. You will find yourself in a nerve center of the city, so take advantage of it, follow the flow of tourists and go, towards Piccadilly Circus, famous unmissable square, before resuming the tour of your first day and going to the National Gallery.

London, what to see in 4 days: day 2

You are on the south bank of the Thames and awaits you there Queen’s Walk, London walk of about two kilometers, a scissor that goes from Westminster Bridge to the Millenium Bridge, among the symbolic places of London tourism. Let yourself be carried away by the atmosphere of Southbank Center, between the Royal Festival Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Purcell Room, Hayward Gallery and Poetry Library. If you are not too tired, look for the famous Jubilee Gardens skater park, we assure you it is worth the visit. End your day sweetly by visiting The Globe Theater, famous for Shakespeare in Love.

London, what to see in 4 days: day 3

On this third day, start from Palace of Westminster, where they are based there House of Commons (House of Commons) and the House of Lords (Chamber of the Londs). The most famous building of the Palace of the Parliament is the Clock Tower, or Clock Tower, known to all as Big Ben. After this blast from the past, head towards Lugate Hill, one of the three hills of the City: there is waiting for you Saint Paul Cathedral, one of the most characteristic and impressive buildings of London.

London, what to see in 4 days: day 4

You have arrived at your fourth and last day in London. For you a relaxing itinerary, but particular in its tradition: start from the subway of Notting Hill Gate and go all over Portobello Road, which then continues on Notting Hill, one of the most famous neighborhoods in London, also thanks to the film with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. A curiosity: the bookshop at 142 Portobello Road was inspired by a shop still open, The Travel Bookshop. Before leaving, stop and visit one of the many pub of the area: you will not be disappointed!