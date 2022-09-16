London’s last goodbye to Elizabeth II: “It’s like losing a grandmother”

The queue is momentarily shortened at Westminster Bridge, with hundreds of people on the other side waiting for five in the afternoon, when the funeral chapel opens its doors. Chairs, sandwiches and cups of coffee make up the general image of a group of people united by the same feeling, that of gratitude towards the deceased monarch.

“If I had her in front of me, I would say thank you… simply thank you,” says Zena, from London, her voice cracking with tears. “I was 2 years old when the queen ascended the throne (…) When you have someone in your life for so long it is difficult to say goodbye.”

Lucy, on the other hand, has not shared the same number of decades with the protagonist of the day as the excited Londoner, but despite her youth, she is very clear about the influence and legacy that Elizabeth II has left on her. “The queen was the symbol of a brilliant woman. She was kind, empathetic…she has served us so well! She looks like she looked after us. I feel like I’ve lost a grandmother.” Accompanied by her mother, the young woman admits that she canceled a flight to Chile that she had scheduled for Friday and she acknowledges that the monarch has been a comfort in difficult times, such as during the pandemic. “I worked in a covid plant and seeing her on television when she addressed the nation, she gave me so much security (…) she said that everything was going to be fine and we knew we would get out of it.”

“Yes, she was a wonderful woman,” added Annie, her mother, while looking tenderly at her daughter. “I always say that for me the queen is the personification of the three graces: Faith, hope and charity.”

A solemn silence gradually takes over the place, barely interrupted by the sound of the band of musicians that accompanied the funeral procession and that the attendees witnessed through the mobile screens.

For Jim, the arduous hours of waiting are a duty to the deceased. “The Queen of England was my Commander-in-Chief when I was in the Navy. This is part of my service to the Crown and the country.” With the pose and the serious face, Jim affirms that the queen is part of the identity of the nation. “It is everything that the country represents. Service, obligation… a great role model for everyone”. Next to him, a fellow member of the regiment approves the former’s words with a subtle nod of his head. “I believe that my duty as a soldier is to pay my respects to his majesty, as well as my loyalty and support to the new king, Carlos III. Today is the perfect opportunity to do it”, concludes Keith.