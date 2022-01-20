Lone Ethereum miner earns 170 ETH for the mining block

A lone Ethereum miner managed to uncover a block and was able to claim the entire reward of 170.65 ETH. The total amount earned was nearly $ 540,000, a very lucky win for the miner. A single ETH miner earned 170.65 in ETH (about $ 540,000) as a reward after finding a block and mining it on his own. The block was mined on January 17 and was a huge stroke of luck for the miner. Such cases of mining are extremely rare, although it has also happened with bitcoin in the past.

Compare the reward to the block mining daily reward, which is around $ 13,000, and it’s clear that the reward scale is astounding. Ethereum mining is not profitable for many, unless they have an extensive mining system, and even then, it is not easy to make a decent profit. Ethereum is in the process of moving to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism with its ETH 2.0 update. This is a gradual update that will likely take another year or so to complete, but it is already taking some steps forward. It was one of the most anticipated developments in the cryptocurrency space. This is not surprising given Ethereum’s presence on the market, especially in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

The Bitcoin network was also prone to this irregularity in mining rewards when a single miner won a block competition to get a 6.25 BTC reward on January 11. The miner was operating with only 126 terahashes per second, a surprisingly low hashrate that represented around 0.000073% of the total hash rate. It won’t be long before ETH makes a full transition to piling, which should change the rewards game significantly.

ETH 2.0 should make ETH rewards fairer

Ethereum is in the midst of a transition to a proof-of-stake system and many have already started betting their ETH. Staking allows more users to contribute to network security. The current minimum stake amount required to become an Ethereum validator is 32 ETH (~ $ 100,000), which isn’t exactly the most accessible, but certainly better than running a large mining setup.

Ethereum posted a strong performance in 2021, as ETH trading balances dropped to three-year lows. The latter is a trend that has historically occurred when investors are bullish on certain assets, and ETH 2.0 should make owning ETH even more profitable. Many analysts and experts are predicting a strong future for Ethereum as a result of the developments. Pantera’s CIO recently made a prediction that the next decade could see Ethereum supporting 50% of global financial transactions.