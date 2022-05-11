Lone Scherfig directs ‘The Film Accountant’ in Chile

A Contracorriente Films, Selenium Films and Altiro Films have begun filming in Chile for the movie counterdirected by Lone Scherfig (The Kindness of Strangers, An education either Italian for beginners).

Starring Bérénice Bejo, Antonio de la Torre, Daniel Brühl, Sara Becker and the young Alondra Valenzuela, the film is the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Hernan Rivera Letelier and tells the captivating story of María Margarita, a young woman who lives in a mining town in the heart of the Atacama desert in the 1960s and who has the gift of telling movies.

Scherfig points out that “the extraordinary main cast, Bérénice Bejo, Antonio de la Torre, Daniel Brühl and the newcomers Alondra Valenzuela and Sara Becker have given the film a lot of sensitivity, humor, deeply moving moments and great nuance. So have the locations, an entire mining town recreated so that the film takes us back to Chile in the 1960s. At one end of the city was the mine, which defined the hard life of the families who lived there; at the other end, a huge white cinema, which fed his fantasies, dreams and love life».

“The films that came to town, from Apartment until Spartacus, have inspired our cinematic language, but more importantly, our goal is to do justice to the novel, the screenplay, and a story rooted in reality. This should be a film that its characters, a movie-loving family of miners, would want to escape to on a Sunday afternoon,” he adds.

The Danish director achieved international recognition in 2000 with Italian for beginners, for which he won the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival. In 2009 she directed An education, based on the screenplay by Nick Hornby and starring Cary Mulligan. The film had nine Bafta nominations and three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Since then, Scherfig directed the romantic drama one day (2011) with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, The Riot Club (2014) and Their Finest (2017), among others.

with script of Walter Salle (Motorcycle diaries, Central do Brasil) Y Rafa Russo (the year of fury), part of the technical team is made up of Daniel Aranyo (Way Down, Mr Right, Regression) as director of photography, Carlos Conti (Motorcycle Diaries) in production design, Mercè Paloma (The bookstore) in costume design and Fernando Velazquez (The impossible, A monster is coming to see me, Crimson Peak) as responsible for the musical composition.

The history

María Margarita has a very special gift, an almost amazing ability to retell movies. Her talent and passion soon spread beyond her impoverished family circle to reach the entire community. People listen to María Margarita with delight and amusement, to forget about the harsh routines in the saltpeter fields.

The story unfolds hand in hand with relevant cultural and political events in the history of the town, such as the arrival and success of the cinematographic exhibition, followed by its decline with the appearance of television. Reflecting the political changes that occurred in the times of Frei, Allende and the arrival of Pinochet, the film relives the decline of the historic saltpeter mining towns in northern Chile and reveals the priceless memories buried deep in our historical roots; we are taught how all the dreams and hopes of ordinary people are ultimately subjected to the tyranny of fate.

the producers

The film is produced by A Contracorriente Films, Selenium Films, Altiro Films and Contadora Films AIE. It has the collaboration of ICAA, ICEC, Ibermedia Program, the participation of RTVE, TVC, HBOMax, Euskaltel-Telecable and will be distributed by A Contracorriente Films. Filming will last until May 13 on locations in the Atacama desert in Chile. International sales are handled by Embankment Films and Latido Films.

