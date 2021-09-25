Lone Survivor: location of the film with Mark Wahlberg

The film Lone Survivor, starring Mark Wahlberg, is a spectacular film adaptation of Marcus Lutterll’s novel of the same name, featuring spectacular locations and an engaging adventure. We discover all the places where the most important scenes of the film were shot.

Lone Survivor: cast, curiosities and locations

The cinematic film Lone Survivor is a gripping action and war film with dramatic features, which together with the splendid cast and locations are a real magnet for viewers.

The film, released in 2013, is made even more irresistible by the fact that it is a true story, told in theautobiographical novel of the same name written by Marcus Luttrell. The book, Lone Survivor: The Eyewitness Account of Operation Redwing and the Lost Heroes of Seal Team 10, recounts the ex-Navy SEAL’s mission in Afghanistan.

The main actor is Mark Wahlberg who plays the author of the novel, Marcus Luttrell, the protagonist of the story.

But let’s find out what the locations used for the making of the film candidate and winner of numerous prestigious awards.

Lone Survivor, location: Santa Fe

The story told by the film, despite being set in Afghanistan, was made in the United States. Indeed, manufacturers have used New Mexico to film. One of the areas used were the splendid ones Sangre de Cristo mountains of the Santa Fe National Forest.

The producers have chosen this place in an attempt to recreate a scenario that he remembered the Hindu Kush mountain range.

The Sangre de Cristo Mountains are one of the southernmost sub-chains of the Rocky Mountains. The range extends from the Poncha Pass in south-central Colorado, and ends at a point southeast of Santa Fe.

The Spanish name for “blood of Christ” is believed to come from the red color that tinges the slopes of the range during sunrise and sunset, especially when the mountains are covered with snow.

Lone Survivor, location: Albuquerque

Other shots instead took place in Chilili, also in New Mexico. The producers filmed many of the forest battle scenes using the beautiful wooded areas in the area. Finally, the producers shot other scenes from the film in the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico to film the Air Field scenes.

Chilili is a census-designated location in Bernalillo County and is part of the Albuquerque metro. The latter, also known by the nicknames of The Duke City and Burque, is the most populous city in the US state of New Mexico. The US city is also famous for traditional Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta which takes place at Balloon Fiesta Park the first week of October. For the occasion, hundreds of hot air balloons color the sky of the city.